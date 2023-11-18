Peter Garrett Drops Second 'The True North' Album Track ‘Innocence Parts 1 & 2’ - Noise11.com

Peter Garrett’s second preview of his upcoming solo album ‘The True North’ is the two part epic ‘Innocence Parts 1 & 2’.

The track was written by Peter Garrett, produced and mixed by Tony Buchen and Peter Garrett, assisted by Midnight Oil’s Martin Rotsey. Martin is the only Midnight Oil member of the song.

The song features:

Peter Garrett: vocals

Martin Rotsey: guitars

Heather Shannon: keyboards

Evan Mannell: drums

Rowan Lane: bass

May Garrett: backing vocals

Grace Garrett: backing vocals

Tony Buchen: additional synths

Freya Schack-Arnott: cello

Ollie Thorpe: pedal steel guitar

The title track from The True North was released in October.

‘The True North’ is the second solo album for Garrett after ‘A Version of Now’ in 2016.

‘The True North’ will be released 15 March, 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

