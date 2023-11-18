Peter Garrett Drops Second 'The True North' Album Track ‘Innocence Parts 1 & 2’ - Noise11.com

Peter Garrett’s second preview of his upcoming solo album ‘The True North’ is the two part epic ‘Innocence Parts 1 & 2’.
The track was written by Peter Garrett, produced and mixed by Tony Buchen and Peter Garrett, assisted by Midnight Oil’s Martin Rotsey. Martin is the only Midnight Oil member of the song.
The song features:
Peter Garrett: vocals
Martin Rotsey: guitars
Heather Shannon: keyboards
Evan Mannell: drums
Rowan Lane: bass
May Garrett: backing vocals
Grace Garrett: backing vocals
Tony Buchen: additional synths
Freya Schack-Arnott: cello
Ollie Thorpe: pedal steel guitar
The title track from The True North was released in October.
‘The True North’ is the second solo album for Garrett after ‘A Version of Now’ in 2016.
‘The True North’ will be released 15 March, 2024.
