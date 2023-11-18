 Peter Garrett Drops Second 'The True North' Album Track ‘Innocence Parts 1 & 2’ - Noise11.com
Peter Garrett Midnight Oil 6 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Peter Garrett Drops Second ‘The True North’ Album Track ‘Innocence Parts 1 & 2’

by Paul Cashmere on November 18, 2023

in News

Peter Garrett’s second preview of his upcoming solo album ‘The True North’ is the two part epic ‘Innocence Parts 1 & 2’.

The track was written by Peter Garrett, produced and mixed by Tony Buchen and Peter Garrett, assisted by Midnight Oil’s Martin Rotsey. Martin is the only Midnight Oil member of the song.

The song features:
Peter Garrett: vocals
Martin Rotsey: guitars
Heather Shannon: keyboards
Evan Mannell: drums
Rowan Lane: bass
May Garrett: backing vocals
Grace Garrett: backing vocals
Tony Buchen: additional synths
Freya Schack-Arnott: cello
Ollie Thorpe: pedal steel guitar

The title track from The True North was released in October.

‘The True North’ is the second solo album for Garrett after ‘A Version of Now’ in 2016.

‘The True North’ will be released 15 March, 2024.

Noise11.com

Related Posts

The Rolling Stones 2023 photo supplied Universal Music
Rolling Stones 2024 Rumoured Dates Published On IORR

Rumoured dates for a 2024 Rolling Stones North American tour have been published by Stones fan forum iorr.org.

12 hours ago
Neil Young Before and After
Neil Young Previews Any Chunk of ‘Before And After’ Album

Neil Young has premiered another cluster of songs from the upcoming ‘Before and After’ album made up of newly recorded versions of songs performed on his recent ‘Coastal’ tour of the west coast USA.

16 hours ago
Blondie, Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 6 April 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Stein of Blondie To Publish Memoir ‘Under A Rock’

Chris Stein of Blondie will publish his memoir ‘Under A Rock’ in 2024.

1 day ago
John Lennon Mind Games 2024
72 Track John Lennon ‘Mind Games’ Box To Be Released in 2024

The John Lennon estate has revealed that a 72 track expanded ‘Mind Games’ will be released in June, 2024.

2 days ago
Ray Davies - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Ray Davies Teases Possible New Kinks Music

The Kinks have around “20 songs” waiting to be worked on.

2 days ago
Sammy Hagar Announces Best of All Worlds Tour

Sammy Hagar will hit the road in 2024 with Van Halen bass player Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, the son of Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham and Joe Satriani on guitar.

3 days ago
Ben Keith Christmas At The Ranch
Ben Keith Christmas Album Reissued for 2023

Ben Keith’s 1994 Christmas Album ‘Christmas At the Ranch’ has been reissued for the Christmas of 2023.

4 days ago