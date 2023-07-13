 Peter Green Uploads More Rare Skyhooks To The Archives - Noise11.com
Greg Macainsh and Bob Bongo Starkie, Skyhooks. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Greg Macainsh and Bob Bongo Starkie, Skyhooks. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Peter Green Uploads More Rare Skyhooks To The Archives

by Paul Cashmere on July 13, 2023

in News

Skyhooks archivist Peter Green has shared another rare live Skyhooks performance, this time from 1975.

Peter tells Noise11.com, “At the time very few Australian bands had ventured overseas (The Seekers, The Easybeats, and Daddy Cool). Skyhooks at the peak of their popularity played 10 final shows (8 outdoor 2 indoor) before 3 months of touring in the States.

“The audio is from the Myer Music Bowl , Melbourne gig. December 10th 1975. “Love on the Radio”. The crowd wasn’t miked so what you hear is Skyhooksmania coming live down the stage microphones.

“As a young teenager this was the show that set it off for myself and my best mate Mark Goulding (who did the edit and sound for this video). We lived at Wollongong where Skyhooks made history for being the first Aussie band to be banned from playing in our town. We missed two previous Skyhooks tours because of the ban. At the 11th hour public pressure on the council succeeded & finally Skyhooks were given the OK to play the ‘Gong. 15,000 punters turned up for the Wollongong show, the second largest on the tour”.

In December 1975 Skyhooks hit the road with the “In The Heat Of The Night” tour. It was a “farewell” tour before the band headed off to America. This video contains images from the tour & the audio from their Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne concert (December 10th 1975).

‘Love On The Radio’ first appeared on the second Skyhooks album ‘Ego Is Not A Dirty Word’, released in July 1975 but the song dates back to the start of Skyhooks when Steve Hill was the lead singer of the band, pre-Graeme ‘Shirley’ Strachan. Hill co-wrote ‘Love On The Radio’ with Greg Macainsh.

Steve Hill was a founding member of Skyhooks soon after the band formed in March 1973 but only stayed a year. Shirley joined in March 1974. The single ‘Living In The 70’s’ was released in August 1974 and the album ‘Living In The 70’s’ was released 28 October 1974 with the second album ‘Ego Is Not A Dirty Word’ just nine months later.

