Peter Hilliar To Join The Rocky Horror Show - Noise11.com

Comedian Peter Helliar will play The Narrator for the final three weeks of the Sydney season of The Rocky Horror show from 18 April to 5 May.

The Rocky Horror Show is currently playing in Melbourne will Joel Creasey doing an excellent job in the role. The Sydney return of The Rocky Horror Show will start on March 31 at the Theatre Royal. Dylan Alcott will be Narrator until April 17 before Hilliar takes over.

The show stars Jason Donovan as Frank n Futer.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to slip into the heels and fishnets of this iconic production with an iconic star in Jason Donovan that means so much to so many people. Hopefully after they have seen me in my musical theatre debut, Rocky Horror will still mean special things to them”, said Pete.

Written and created by Richard O’Brien, The Rocky Horror Show has become one of the world’s favourite musicals and is currently the only contemporary rock musical to celebrate 50 years on stage. Since it first opened in London in 1973 at the Royal Court’s Theatre Upstairs, The Rocky Horror Show has been continuously on stage somewhere in the world and has paved its way into history as one of the classics of musical theatre.

SYDNEY – THEATRE ROYAL SYDNEY FROM 31 MARCH

with Narrator Dylan Alcott 31 March – 17 April

Narrator Pete Helliar 18 April – 5 May

MELBOURNE – ATHENAEUM THEATRE UNTIL 23 MARCH

with Narrator Joel Creasey

