 Pharrell To Receive Grammy On the Hill Award - Noise11.com
Pharrell Williams, Photo by Ian Laidlaw 2

Pharrell Williams, Photo by Ian Laidlaw

Pharrell To Receive Grammy On the Hill Award

by Paul Cashmere on April 6, 2023

in News

Pharrell Williams will be honoured at the 2023 Grammys on the Hill Awards later this month.

Pharrell will be feted alongside U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Bill Cassidy at the annual event, which brings together congressional leaders and musical artists to recognise those who have led the fight for creators’ rights.

“I’m very grateful to be honoured at this year’s Grammys on the Hill among some incredible other honourees who have done tremendous advocacy work for others,” Williams said in a statement, reports Billboard. “It’s important that we show up for each other and support one another to ensure that we can keep creating.”

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, added, “Grammys on the Hill is a celebration like no other, spotlighting music’s unifying power as we bring together our nation’s leaders with some of the most renowned artists in the world. It’s a privilege to honour Pharrell alongside Senate Majority Leader Schumer and Senator Cassidy, all of whom have fought tirelessly for pro-music policy that protects the creatives that make up our community.”

The awards ceremony will take place at The Hamilton Live in Washington, D.C. on 26 April.

music-news.com

