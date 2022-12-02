‘Piece of Shit’ Supremacist K*nye W*st Kicked Off Twitter - Noise11.com

K*nye W*st, the human turd, the man Jimmy Kimmel called “the Black White Supremacist”, has been suspended from Twitter over more racist comments praising h*tler and merging the Jewish symbol of The Star of David with a swastika.

W*st was removed from the platform personally by Elon Musk who just recently allowed tr*mp back on the platform. Musk posted, “I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.”

The deluded Twitter boss has been allowing racist filth to spread across the platform since he took it over on 27 October, 2022. Until now Musk has had no trouble sticking up for racists under the banner of free speech while at the same time suspending users for criticising him.

K*nye W*st took it way too far for even Musk this week who suspended the West account.

High profile uses such as hit songwriter Diane Warren called out W*st’s unaccountability calling for “the piece of shit to be flushed down the toilet. “The only punishment this antisemitic fuck gets after saying he loves Hitler and posting a pic of a Jewish star combined with a swastika is a suspended Twitter account. Spotify what’s up? Everyone needs to flush him down the toilet like the piece of shit he is.”

The only punishment this antisemitic fuck gets after saying he loves Hitler and posting a pic of a Jewish star combined with a swastika is a suspended Twitter account. Spotify what's up? Everyone needs to flush him down the toilet like the piece of shit he is — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) December 2, 2022

Senator Bernie Sanders said, “Kanye West praising Hitler and Nazis is abhorrent and disgusting. Whether it is anti-Semitism, racism, xenophobia, sexism or homophobia there are always those who want to divide us up. Our job is to unite people around a progressive agenda that improves life for all”.

Kanye West praising Hitler and Nazis is abhorrent and disgusting. Whether it is anti-Semitism, racism, xenophobia, sexism or homophobia there are always those who want to divide us up. Our job is to unite people around a progressive agenda that improves life for all. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 2, 2022

Producer Josh Gad said, “It’s not what Kanye West says that scares me. It’s that he has 30 million followers who listen to his insanity on top of a cheerleader in the form of the current owner of this platform. No one who says “I love Hitler” should be allowed any oxygen on any social platform (period).”

It’s not what Kanye West says that scares me. It’s that he has 30 million followers who listen to his insanity on top of a cheerleader in the form of the current owner of this platform. No one who says “I love Hitler” should be allowed any oxygen on any social platform (period). — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 1, 2022

Musk also made some bizarre comment back to W*st this week. “Jesus taught love, kindness and forgiveness. I used to think that turning the other cheek was weak & foolish, but I was the fool for not appreciating its profound wisdom.”

Jesus taught love, kindness and forgiveness. I used to think that turning the other cheek was weak & foolish, but I was the fool for not appreciating its profound wisdom. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2022

