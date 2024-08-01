PinkPantheress Cancels All 2024 Appearances - Noise11.com

PinkPantheress has cancelled all her remaining 2024 shows to focus on her health.

PinkPantheress was scheduled to join Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour this month, and to open for Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres world tour, along with stops at several festivals.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, she explained that she will no longer perform at scheduled shows so she can focus on her health.

“It is with the heaviest heart that I sadly have to announce that I will not be able to continue with the rest of my live shows this year in order to focus on my physical health and overall wellbeing,” she wrote.

“It appears I have reached a wall which I am struggling to penetrate through.

“I’m sad to disappoint anyone and can only hope we will be in each other’s company once I return to health,” she concluded.

PinkPantheress has been on the road for much of the year as part of her headlining Capable of Love Tour, an international trek that began in February in Dublin. After making her way around Europe, she travelled Stateside for dates in New York City, Houston and Los Angeles.

Also known as Victoria Beverly Walker, PinkPantheress has had her music sampled in campaigns for Marc Jacobs Heaven, Starface, Bose and Apple.

