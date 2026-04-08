PNAU Reveal Collaboration With The Warning For New Single Tu Corazón (Your Heart) And Announce Regional Australian Tour - Noise11 Music News

Australian electronic act PNAU have released the new single Tu Corazón (Your Heart) with Mexican rock trio The Warning while confirming a 12-date regional Australian tour for June and July.

by Paul Cashmere

Australian dance music duo PNAU have unveiled a new international collaboration, releasing the single Tu Corazón (Your Heart) with Mexican rock band The Warning while announcing a run of regional Australian tour dates for mid-2026.

The release marks another collaborative step for PNAU, a group whose catalogue has increasingly crossed international genres and artists. Tu Corazón (Your Heart) pairs the electronic production style of Nick Littlemore, Peter Mayes and Sam Littlemore with the guitar-driven sound of The Warning, the Mexican trio made up of sisters Daniela, Paulina and Alejandra Villarreal.

The connection between the two acts dates back more than a decade. PNAU first encountered The Warning in Mexico while filming a video for the Littlemore-led project Empire Of The Sun. At the time, the Villarreal sisters were still teenagers beginning to gain attention online.

Their early breakthrough came when the band uploaded a cover of Metallica’s song Enter Sandman to YouTube, a performance that quickly circulated across rock communities online. Daniela was 14, Paulina 12 and Alejandra just nine years old when the video drew global attention to the trio’s musicianship.

That early meeting with PNAU led to a studio session in Los Angeles shortly afterwards. The resulting track, Tu Corazón (Your Heart), remained unreleased until now.

According to the band, the song carries a message centred on emotional openness and optimism. The title translates directly as “Your Heart”, reflecting the theme of embracing beauty and connection in an uncertain world.

To accompany the single, PNAU returned to Mexico to film the official video in the historic districts of Monterrey. Directed by Alberto “AJ” Gomez, the production involved a crew of around 40 local participants.

The visual concept emphasises the energy and community of the region, incorporating local settings and participants to mirror the celebratory tone of the track. The band said the production was intended as a tribute to the vibrancy of Mexican culture and its influence on the project.

Alongside the single release, PNAU confirmed plans to bring a full production tour into regional centres along Australia’s east coast. The shows are designed to bring club-scale dance performances to venues outside major capitals.

Nick Littlemore said the band had been eager to extend touring beyond traditional metropolitan stops. “PNAU is hitting the road this winter,” Littlemore said. “We are hitting every outhouse, doghouse, hip house and acid house on our first ever regional lyfe tour this June. A true winter warmer. We look forward to seeing all you raving jellybeans out there.”

The run of dates will move through North Queensland before heading south into New South Wales coastal venues, reflecting a touring pattern more commonly used by Australian rock acts than electronic performers.

Formed in Sydney in the mid-1990s, PNAU emerged from the country’s rave and underground dance scene. Nick Littlemore and Peter Mayes first began experimenting with electronic production as teenagers, releasing their debut album Sambanova in 1999.

The album won the ARIA Award for Best Dance Release and established the duo within Australia’s emerging electronic movement. Later releases expanded their sound, particularly the self-titled PNAU album in 2007 and the 2011 record Soft Universe.

The group’s international visibility accelerated through a working relationship with Elton John, who championed the duo and later collaborated with them on the remix project Good Morning To The Night. That album reached No.1 in the United Kingdom in 2012.

In recent years PNAU have continued building a catalogue of collaborations across pop and dance music. Their work includes projects with artists such as Dua Lipa and Coldplay, including the global hit Cold Heart, which also featured Elton John and accumulated billions of streams.

Their most recent studio album, Hyperbolic, released in 2024, featured guest appearances from artists including Troye Sivan, Khalid and Bebe Rexha.

Expanding Global Collaborations

The release of Tu Corazón (Your Heart) continues a pattern in which PNAU move fluidly between dance, pop and rock collaborations. Recent singles include Rollin’ with Italian trio Meduza and Light Me Up with French producer Kungs.

For The Warning, the track also represents another international crossover moment. The Mexican band has built a reputation in the global hard-rock touring circuit, particularly across North and South America.

For now, the immediate focus will be the regional tour, which brings PNAU’s live production to venues that rarely host internationally recognised electronic acts. The band has indicated that a second regional run may follow later.

With Tu Corazón (Your Heart) now released and touring confirmed, the collaboration reinforces PNAU’s long-standing reputation for bridging musical scenes across continents.

PNAU Nirvana Regional Tour

FRI 19 JUN, Cairns, Gilligans

SAT 20 JUN, Townsville, The Warehouse

SUN 21 JUN, Airlie Beach, Magnums

WED 24 JUN, Mackay, McGuires

THU 25 JUN, Rockhampton, The Leichhardt

FRI 26 JUN, Bundaberg, Sugarland Tavern

SAT 27 JUN, Toowoomba, The Powerhouse

SUN 28 JUN, Byron Bay, Beach Hotel

WED 1 JUL, Coffs Harbour, Jetty Beach House

THU 2 JUL, Shoal Bay, Shoal Bay Country Club

FRI 3 JUL, Newcastle, King Street Hotel

SAT 4 JUL, Gosford, Drifters

Tickets on sale 9.00am AEST Friday 17 April via pnau.tv

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