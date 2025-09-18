Polaris Announce First-Ever Curated Festival Life's A Beach for St Kilda - Noise11.com

Sydney’s metalcore giants Polaris are taking summer 2026 up a notch with the launch of their first-ever curated festival, Life’s A Beach. The one-day heavy takeover hits Riviera Beach Club, St Kilda on Saturday 14 February 2026, with a hand-picked lineup of local heroes and international favourites.

The stacked bill includes We Came As Romans (USA), Thy Art Is Murder, Ocean Sleeper, Caskets (UK), Terminal Sleep, Reliqa and Headwreck – all brought together under the sun and surf for an outdoor event Polaris drummer Daniel Furnari describes as “a little pipe dream.”

“We’ve hand-picked a killer mix of old friends from abroad and at home, some familiar favourites and some of the best up-and-coming local talent. We can’t wait to have a mosh as the sun goes down, and most likely throw ourselves into the waves as soon as we walk off stage!” – Daniel Furnari, Polaris

Life’s A Beach will also serve as the final live chapter for Polaris’ ARIA #1 album Fatalism before the band steps into a new era. Released in 2023, Fatalism cemented Polaris as one of Australia’s biggest heavy acts, earning J Award and Australian Music Prize nominations while showcasing their balance of melody, catharsis and metalcore heaviness.

Since then, Polaris have sold out tours across Australia, stormed stages at Knotfest and Froth & Fury, and toured internationally alongside Bring Me The Horizon and Slipknot. The band also recently released their mini-documentary Forever, immortalising their return to Sydney following the tragic passing of guitarist Ryan Siew.

Life’s A Beach – 2026 Lineup

Polaris

We Came As Romans (USA)

Thy Art Is Murder

Ocean Sleeper

Caskets (UK)

Terminal Sleep

Reliqa

Headwreck

📍 Riviera Beach Club, St Kilda – Melbourne (18+)

📅 Saturday 14 February 2026

🎟 Pre-sale: Tuesday 23 September @ 11am (AEST)

🎟 General sale: Thursday 25 September @ 11am (AEST)

👉 Tickets: destroyalllines.com

