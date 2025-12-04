Poppy Opens The Next Chapter With New Single Guardian And Confirms Empty Hands For January - Noise11.com

Poppy has released her new single Guardian, a fierce preview of her upcoming album Empty Hands, which will arrive on 23 January through Sumerian Records. The song offers another step in her continued evolution as one of metal’s most inventive modern artists, a role she has expanded since breaking from her early electronic pop persona.

Guardian arrives as the latest example of Poppy’s refusal to be confined by any stylistic border, a trait she has sharpened since the release of I Disagree in 2020. That album marked her shift into industrial metal, a direction that brought her first appearance on the Billboard 200 and her historic Grammy nomination for Bloodmoney, which made her the first solo female artist recognised in the Best Metal Performance category.

Guardian follows her run of major releases throughout 2025. Earlier in the year, Suffocate, her collaboration with Knocked Loose, earned a Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance. She also released Bruised Sky, Unravel, an exclusive cover of Last Christmas for Spotify, and the high-impact collaboration End Of You with Amy Lee and Courtney LaPlante.

The upcoming album Empty Hands will be her seventh full-length studio release. The record draws together industrial influences, elements of pop, and nods to the surreal electronic sound that defined her early creative identity. Poppy has also revealed the album’s tracklisting, confirming a diverse collection of material shaped across multiple sessions with long-time collaborator Jordan Fish.

Born Moriah Rose Pereira in Boston, Poppy grew up between Nashville and Los Angeles and began uploading performance art videos in 2014. These videos, constructed with director Titanic Sinclair, positioned her as a satirical android commenting on internet culture. Her early music moved through bubblegum pop and electropop across Bubblebath in 2016, Poppy.Computer in 2017, and Am I A Girl? in 2018.

By 2019, she had severed creative ties with Sinclair and entered her heavy era, culminating in I Disagree and its expanded edition I Disagree (More). She followed with Flux in 2021, Zig in 2023, and Negative Spaces in 2024, which marked a critical resurgence and produced major singles including New Way Out and Crystallized.

Poppy’s collaborations have spanned multiple genres, including work with Fever 333, Bad Omens, t.A.T.u., Kittie, and Babymetal. Her parallel interests in fashion, comics, and performance art have reinforced her identity as one of the most multidimensional figures in modern alternative culture.

Poppy has confirmed Australian dates for her 2026 Constantly Nowhere tour:

Tuesday 20 January 2026, Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Wednesday 21 January 2026, Roundhouse, Sydney

Thursday 22 January 2026, Forum, Melbourne

Saturday 24 January 2026, Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide

Monday 26 January 2026, Metropolis, Fremantle

