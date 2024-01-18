Post Malone Amongst Super Bowl Pregame Headliners - Noise11.com

Post Malone is among the Super Bowl LVIII Pregame headline performers.

Post Malone, Reba McEntire and Andra Day have been announced as pregame performers for the Super Bowl LVIII, the NFL announced on Thursday.

In the announcement, it was revealed that Reba will sing the national anthem, while Andra will sing a rendition of Lift Every Voice and Sing and Post will perform America the Beautiful.

Lift Every Voice and Sing and the national anthem will be produced and arranged by Adam Blackstone, an award-winning musical director and producer.

“I’m honoured to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time,” Reba stated in a press release.

“2024 marks 50 years since I was discovered singing the National Anthem at the (1974) National Finals Rodeo,” the country star continued, “and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate that anniversary.”

Shortly after the pregame headliners were announced, Andra took to Instagram to celebrate the news.

“Peace & Blessings!!! Performing the Anthem at the SuperBowl yall! Grateful! Thank You God,” she wrote alongside the announcement image.

Usher is set to hit the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“People will tune in for a football game, but I hope when they look at that halftime performance, I’m hoping they walk away with something that’s healing them,” he told Vogue of his upcoming performance.

The Super Bowl LVIII will take place on 11 February at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

