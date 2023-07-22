 President Joe Biden Issues Statement About The Passing Of Tony Bennett - Noise11.com
Tony Bennett photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tony Bennett photo by Ros O'Gorman

President Joe Biden Issues Statement About The Passing Of Tony Bennett

by Paul Cashmere on July 22, 2023

in News

President Joe Biden has released a statement following the death of Tony Bennett at age 96.

President Biden called Bennet “an American classic”.

Here is the full statement:

For more than 70 years, Tony Bennett didn’t just sing the classics – he himself was an American classic. Resisting the pull to adjust his style to fit in with the times, his distinct voice gave melody and rhythm about the good life, how the best is yet to come, the way you look tonight, and leaving your heart in San Francisco.

Starting out as a singing waiter in New York City, he became one of America’s most beloved performers, selling tens of millions of records and winning over generations of fans. He always found new audiences and collaborators to enchant – the mark of a truly timeless artist.

Along the way, he lived history. He helped liberate prisoners at a subcamp of Dachau. He joined the 1965 civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery. He performed for Nelson Mandela, John F. Kennedy, and Queen Elizabeth II, and recorded music with everyone from the Count Basie Orchestra to Lady Gaga. Bob Hope gave him his stage name. Frank Sinatra was his mentor. There’s no doubt about it – Tony Bennett’s life was legendary. And his contributions to the arts in America will endure.

Jill and I have been fans of Tony’s music for a long time – not only because of his beautiful voice, but also the joy that he brought to everything he did. We send our deepest condolences to his family and fans around the world.

