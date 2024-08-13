 Prince Guitar For Sale - Noise11.com
by Music-News.com on August 14, 2024

gottahaverockandroll.com present’s Prince’s Owned & Played Yellow Schecter Cloud Guitar up for auction now! This particular guitar was part of Prince’s inventory and was used during performances and rehearsals. It was also a main part of testing due to it being a prototype for the Schecter range that he had commissioned for general sale.

This guitar was assigned an inhouse PRN MUSIC CORP serial number of PM 16231 which is clearly labeled and displayed on the inside cavity cover on the back of the guitar. What is also rare about the guitar is that it was the prototype and therefore does not contain the stamped Schecter serial number below the ‘Diamond Series’ logo on the headstock, this is due to it being built for Prince himself rather than general sale. It was instead entered into the PRN MUSIC CORP inventory.

The guitar is finished in yellow with symbol inlays which was said to have been one of Prince’s favorite combinations for the cloud. It also comes with a hard flight case with a soft purple lining. Please note: The flight case did not belong to Prince and was purchased by the original owner at a later date for storage purposes.

The guitar came from one of Prince’s guitar tech’s.

The guitar is up for auction now at gottahaverockandroll.com. Bidding starts at $60,000 and is estimated to sell for over $100,000.

