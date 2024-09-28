 Prince Purple Rain House Listed on AirBnB - Noise11.com

Prince’s Purple Rain house has been listed on Airbnb.

Prince’s will allow paying guests to stay at the Minnesota property for the first time, with only 25 one-night stays available.

Newly restored, the property features extravagant interiors boasting velvet wallpaper, mirrored ceilings and even a golden toilet, with Prince’s former Revolution bandmates Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman explaining they wanted to pay tribute to his 1984 movie, Purple Rain.

“Purple Rain is the greatest movie of all time. This is not opinion, this is fact,” the women wrote in the property’s Airbnb listing. “Now, 40 years after the movie’s release, we’re bringing it back to life. Not only did we lock down The Kid’s unforgettable childhood home, but we also restored the interior to a new level of glory. The whole place is a tribute-nay, a shrine-to both the movie itself and the moment in time that launched Prince into the stratosphere.”

One night at the Purple Rain house will cost guests just $7 (£5.24). Visitors will also have the opportunity to discover a “secret door” to a hidden “room filled with treasures” in the house, as well as see some of Prince’s most famous stage costumes.

Prince died in 2016 from a self-administered Fentanyl overdose, with his death ruled an accident by the medical examiner.

