 Prince's Sister Tyka Nelson Dies Aged 64 - Noise11.com
Tyka Nelson

Tyka Nelson

Prince’s Sister Tyka Nelson Dies Aged 64

by Music-News.com on November 5, 2024

in News

Prince’s sister Tyka Nelson has died at the age of 64.

Tyka’s son, President Nelson, confirmed to the Minnesota Star Tribune that Tyka passed away on Monday morning. He declined to offer further details about her death.

In addition, her half-sister Sharon Nelson told the publication, “She had her own mind. She’s in a better place.”

Tyka’s cousin Charles ‘Chazz’ Smith broke the news on Facebook by writing, “Our family is very saddened to share the news of my cousin Tyka Evene Nelson who passed away this morning.”

The daughter of jazz artists John L. Nelson and Mattie Shaw Nelson, Tyka was born two years after her brother Prince, her only full sibling.

Like her older brother, Tyka pursued a music career, releasing four albums between 1988 and 2011.

According to the outlet, the singer was planning to retire from music in June with a farewell concert in Minneapolis. However, she fell ill and was unable to perform.

“I’m getting older. I really wasn’t a singer. I’m a writer. I just happen to be able to sing. I enjoy singing,” Tyka told the publication at the time, revealing that she was also writing a memoir.

Tyka, who was married to Maurice Phillips, is survived by six children; President LenNard, Danielle, Crystal, Rachard, Sir Montece, and Chelsea.

Prince, born Prince Rogers Nelson, died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in April 2016. He was 57.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Mylene Farmer Nevermore
Mylène Farmer ‘Nevermore’ Concert To Screen In Cinemas

‘Nevermore’, the live concert film from Canadian singer Mylène Farmer, will screen around the world (including in Australia) Thursday November 7.

4 hours ago
Morrissey, Festival Hall, Melbourne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Morrissey Ends Concert Suddenly When Fan Jumps On Stage

Morrissey abruptly ended his concert in Texas on Saturday after he became crowded by a mob of stage invaders.

2 days ago
Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens Superstars Live 31 October 2024 photo by Ian Ritter
Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens Present Stunning Setlist for Superstars Live Show

Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens have collaborated from time to time over the last 32 years since they first worked together on the 1992 Australian production of Jesus Christ Superstar. 2024’s ‘Superstars Live’ expands the collaborations with a new show using their songs from JC Superstar with the best of Kate, the best of Jon and Noiseworks, Jon’s time with INXS, Kate’s time singing backing vocals for Models’ biggest hit ‘Out of Mind Out of Sight, some incredible tributes to Chrissy Amphlett and John Farnham, some international influences and a special guest. All that was in a tight two-hour package at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre.

3 days ago
Fatboy Slim photo by Ros O'Gorman
Health Department Closes Fatboy Slim’s Cafe In Sussex

Fatboy Slim's cafe has been closed for cleaning due to a rat infestation.

October 26, 2024
Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens
Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens Achieve A Complete National Tour Sellout with Superstars Live

Kate Ceberano and Jon Stevens are saying "Thank you, Australia” after achieving sell-out shows for the entire Superstars Live concert around Australia.

October 25, 2024
Lemmy Doodle book ‘Ye Book of Inconsequential Scribbles’
Motörhead To Publish Lemmy Doodle Book

Lemmy’s finest doodles will be published in a new book ‘Ye Book of Inconsequential Scribbles’.

October 24, 2024
Metallica in 2009 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Metallica Australian and New Zealand Dates For 2025 Are Here

Set aside November 2025 Australia and New Zealand, Metallica are coming.

October 24, 2024