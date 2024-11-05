Prince's Sister Tyka Nelson Dies Aged 64 - Noise11.com

Prince’s sister Tyka Nelson has died at the age of 64.

Tyka’s son, President Nelson, confirmed to the Minnesota Star Tribune that Tyka passed away on Monday morning. He declined to offer further details about her death.

In addition, her half-sister Sharon Nelson told the publication, “She had her own mind. She’s in a better place.”

Tyka’s cousin Charles ‘Chazz’ Smith broke the news on Facebook by writing, “Our family is very saddened to share the news of my cousin Tyka Evene Nelson who passed away this morning.”

The daughter of jazz artists John L. Nelson and Mattie Shaw Nelson, Tyka was born two years after her brother Prince, her only full sibling.

Like her older brother, Tyka pursued a music career, releasing four albums between 1988 and 2011.

According to the outlet, the singer was planning to retire from music in June with a farewell concert in Minneapolis. However, she fell ill and was unable to perform.

“I’m getting older. I really wasn’t a singer. I’m a writer. I just happen to be able to sing. I enjoy singing,” Tyka told the publication at the time, revealing that she was also writing a memoir.

Tyka, who was married to Maurice Phillips, is survived by six children; President LenNard, Danielle, Crystal, Rachard, Sir Montece, and Chelsea.

Prince, born Prince Rogers Nelson, died of an accidental fentanyl overdose in April 2016. He was 57.

