Priscilla Presley Is Already Contesting Lisa Marie Presley Will - Noise11.com

Priscilla Presley is contesting an amendment made to Lisa Marie Presley’s will.

Lisa Marie, the only child of Priscilla and the late Elvis Presley, died on 12 January at the age of 54 after suffering a heart attack.

But according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Priscilla is now contesting a portion of her late daughter’s will added in 2016.

Lawyers acting for Priscilla filed the petition at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, claiming that the amendment naming Lisa Marie’s children Riley and Benjamin Keough as trustees of her estate featured an “invalid” signature.

Priscilla also alleged that prior to 2016, she and business manager Barry Siegel were the named co-trustees of the estate and that the penmanship on the signature did not match Lisa Marie’s usual style, implying that it was forged.

She also noted that the signature was not witnessed or notarised, making the amendment attached to it an “invalid modification”.

In addition, Priscilla alleged she should have been notified of changes to the will at the time they were signed.

Lisa Marie’s son Benjamin died at the age of 27 in 2020. She is survived by Riley, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood.

