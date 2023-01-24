 Priscilla Presley Thanks Fans For Support After Death of Lisa Marie - Noise11.com
Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley

Priscilla Presley Thanks Fans For Support After Death of Lisa Marie

by Music-News.com on January 25, 2023

in News

Priscilla Presley returned to social media on Monday to thank her fans for their condolences following the death of daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

Lisa Marie, the only child of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, passed away on 12 January after suffering a cardiac arrest at her California home. She was 54.

Returning to social media for the first time since her daughter’s sudden passing, Priscilla, 77, thanked those who had sent her their condolences for her loss.

“Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference,” she wrote on Twitter.

The message marks the first post Priscilla has shared since 12 January, when she asked her followers to pray for Lisa Marie after the singer-songwriter was rushed to hospital.

Lisa Marie was laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020 aged 27, in the Meditation Garden at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday. A public memorial subsequently took place on the front lawn of Graceland on Sunday.

At the event, Priscilla recited a poem titled The Old Soul, which had been written by one of Lisa Marie’s daughters – actress Riley Keough, 33, or 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood.

“Now, she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love,” the poem concluded. “She knew that I loved her, I fear I’ll never touch her, But the old soul is always with me, She doesn’t drift above.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lisa Marie Presley
Lisa Marie Presley’s Daughters To Inherit Graceland

Graceland, the Memphis family home of Elvis Presley and since his death his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, will be passed down to Lisa Marie’s daughters, Riley (33) and twins Harper and Finley (14).

7 days ago
Lisa Marie Presley
Public Memorial Planned For Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley is to be honoured with a public memorial service at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee.

January 18, 2023
Lisa Marie Presley
BREAKING NEWS: Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, is dead at the age of 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest at her home in California.

January 13, 2023
Lisa Marie Presley
UPDATE: Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

It has now been confirmed that Lisa Marie Presley has died in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest. More to come

January 13, 2023
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Baz Luhrmann Still Plans To Release The Britney Spears Elvis Presley Mash-Up

Baz Luhrmann is hoping to release a much-loved mash-up of Elvis Presley's 'Viva Las Vegas' and Britney Spears' 'Toxic'.

September 24, 2022
Elvis Presley, noise11.com, Photo
The Presley’s Honor Elvis With Hand Prints At Hollywood’s Chinese Theatre

The family of Elvis Presley has honored his contribution to Hollywood by having their hand prints included outside the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

June 24, 2022
Sun Records logo
My Interview With Sun Records Founder Sam Phillips

In 2001 I had the pleasure of interview Sam Phillips, the founder of Memphis Record label Sun Records. Sam produced the first records by Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, and Howlin' Wolf.

June 9, 2022