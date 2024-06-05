 Promise of the Real Calls It … Hiatus - Noise11.com
Promise of the Real Calls It … Hiatus

by Paul Cashmere on June 5, 2024

in News

Promise of the Real is no more, but of course the fashionable word for breaking up is “hiatus” these days.

Lukas Nelson announced the “hiatus” on his socials saying, “After 15 unforgettable years, Promise of the Real has decided to take a well-earned hiatus, and begin a new creative chapter in all of our lives.”

Lukas Nelson, son of Willie Nelson, formed Promise of the Real in Los Angeles in 2008. As well as their own music, Promise of the Real backed Neil Young on four albums, the studio albums ‘The Monsanto Years’ (2015), ‘The Visitor’ (2017) and the live albums ‘Earth’ (2016) and ‘Noise & Flowers’ (2022).

Nelson and Promise of the Real also appear in the Neil Young movie ‘Paradox’.

Promise of the Real also release eight of their own albums from ‘Promise of the Real’ (2010) through to ‘Sticks and Stones’ (2023) to no real success. ‘Turn of the News (Build The Garden) was the only album to chart in the USA and then only at no 151 in 2019.

Lukas Nelson also worked with Bradley Cooper of the ‘A Star Is Born’ remake (2018). Nelson coached Cooper on how to portray the band. He also co-wrote most of the soundtrack album including ‘Black Eyes’ and ‘Out of Time’ performed by Cooper and ‘Look What I Found’ performed by Lady Gaga. Nelson also appears in the film as a member of Cooper’s band.

