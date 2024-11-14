Pseudo Echo To Mark 40th Anniversary of ‘Love An Adventure’ with 2025 Tour - Noise11.com

2025 is an anniversary year for Pseudo Echo with the second album ‘Love an Adventure’ turning 40 in October 2025.

‘Love an Adventure’ was Pseudo Echo’s biggest selling album achieving Gold status in Australia.

The album peaked at number 14 nationally. It featured the singles ‘Don’t Go’, ‘Love an Adventure’, ‘Living in a Dream’, ‘Try’ and later ‘Funky Town’ which was added to the album but not on the original release.

A new remix of ‘Love an Adventure’ has been released.

Brian Canham said, “We incorporated elements of techno and industrial as well as the featured dark low-tuned guitar … in contrast to the original which had no guitar. There is a homage to the original version, incorporating the disco style string stabs originally recorded using the MSO.”

PSEUDO ECHO

LOVE AN ADVENTURE TOUR 2025

Tickets on sale now

Friday, 7 February

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD

Saturday, 8 February

The Princess Theatre, Woolloongabba, QLD

Friday, 14 February

Paddington RSL, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 15 February

Liverpool Catholic Club, Liverpool, NSW

Saturday, 22 February

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Friday, 28 February

Palms at Crown, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 14 March

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW

Saturday 15 March

Canberra Basement, Canberra, ACT

MORE SHOWS TO BE ANNOUNCED

