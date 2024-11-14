Pseudo Echo To Mark 40th Anniversary of ‘Love An Adventure’ with 2025 Tour - Noise11.com

2025 is an anniversary year for Pseudo Echo with the second album ‘Love an Adventure’ turning 40 in October 2025.
‘Love an Adventure’ was Pseudo Echo’s biggest selling album achieving Gold status in Australia.
The album peaked at number 14 nationally. It featured the singles ‘Don’t Go’, ‘Love an Adventure’, ‘Living in a Dream’, ‘Try’ and later ‘Funky Town’ which was added to the album but not on the original release.
A new remix of ‘Love an Adventure’ has been released.
Brian Canham said, “We incorporated elements of techno and industrial as well as the featured dark low-tuned guitar … in contrast to the original which had no guitar. There is a homage to the original version, incorporating the disco style string stabs originally recorded using the MSO.”
PSEUDO ECHO
LOVE AN ADVENTURE TOUR 2025
Tickets on sale now via pseudoecho.net
Friday, 7 February
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD
Saturday, 8 February
The Princess Theatre, Woolloongabba, QLD
Friday, 14 February
Paddington RSL, Sydney, NSW
Saturday, 15 February
Liverpool Catholic Club, Liverpool, NSW
Saturday, 22 February
The Gov, Adelaide, SA
Friday, 28 February
Palms at Crown, Melbourne, VIC
Friday, 14 March
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW
Saturday 15 March
Canberra Basement, Canberra, ACT
MORE SHOWS TO BE ANNOUNCED
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE