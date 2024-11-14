 Pseudo Echo To Mark 40th Anniversary of ‘Love An Adventure’ with 2025 Tour - Noise11.com
Pseudo Echo To Mark 40th Anniversary of ‘Love An Adventure’ with 2025 Tour

by Paul Cashmere on November 14, 2024

in News

2025 is an anniversary year for Pseudo Echo with the second album ‘Love an Adventure’ turning 40 in October 2025.

‘Love an Adventure’ was Pseudo Echo’s biggest selling album achieving Gold status in Australia.

The album peaked at number 14 nationally. It featured the singles ‘Don’t Go’, ‘Love an Adventure’, ‘Living in a Dream’, ‘Try’ and later ‘Funky Town’ which was added to the album but not on the original release.

A new remix of ‘Love an Adventure’ has been released.

Brian Canham said, “We incorporated elements of techno and industrial as well as the featured dark low-tuned guitar … in contrast to the original which had no guitar. There is a homage to the original version, incorporating the disco style string stabs originally recorded using the MSO.”

PSEUDO ECHO
LOVE AN ADVENTURE TOUR 2025
Tickets on sale now via pseudoecho.net

Friday, 7 February
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD

Saturday, 8 February
The Princess Theatre, Woolloongabba, QLD

Friday, 14 February
Paddington RSL, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, 15 February
Liverpool Catholic Club, Liverpool, NSW

Saturday, 22 February
The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Friday, 28 February
Palms at Crown, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, 14 March
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW

Saturday 15 March
Canberra Basement, Canberra, ACT

MORE SHOWS TO BE ANNOUNCED

