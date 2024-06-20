 Queen Catalogue Sells For Almost $AUD2 Billion - Noise11.com
Queen Catalogue Sells For Almost $AUD2 Billion

by Paul Cashmere on June 20, 2024

Queen has sold their catalogue for $US1.27 billion ($AUD1.9 billion).

The sale of the Queen catalogue makes it the most expensive catalogue ever purchased.

Michael Jackson’s catalogue went for $600 million, Bruce Springsteen sold his for $500 million. Kiss, Bob Dylan and Phil Collins catalogues sold for $300 million and Bowie was sold for $250 million.

Queen’s catalogue value is based on the usage of the songs in movies, theatre and back catalogue. A show like We Will Rock You has been in global productions now for decade making enormous earnings every single night.

This sale would have increased the value of the ABBA catalogue no doubt.

The Queen sale will not immediately effect the distribution of their music with Universal.

