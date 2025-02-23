Queens of the Stone Age To Play Their Own Rock and Roll Circus - Noise11.com

Queens of the Stone Age have resurrected The Rolling Stones concert name Rock N Roll Circus for their own circus in the UK in August.

Queens of the Stone Age have curated a line-up with Viagra Boys, Fat Dog, The Bug Club and So Good announced earlier in the week and now Shame, Jehnny Beth, The Murder Capital, Big Freedia and Demob Happy added.

Queens of the Stone Age Rock N Roll Circus will take pace 27 and 28 August at Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield, UK.

The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus took place on 11 and 12 December 1968.

The Stones line-up featured John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Jethro Tull, The Who, Taj Mahal, Marianne Faithfull and various musicians forming a Lennon supergroup called The Dirty Mac including Eric Clapton, Mitch Mitchell of the Hendrix band and Keith Richards on bass.

The Stones Rock and Roll Circus is now on DVD.

