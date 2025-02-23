 Queens of the Stone Age To Play Their Own Rock and Roll Circus - Noise11.com
Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age at LookOut Torquay photo by Winston Robinson

Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age at LookOut Torquay photo by Winston Robinson

Queens of the Stone Age To Play Their Own Rock and Roll Circus

by Paul Cashmere on February 23, 2025

in News

Queens of the Stone Age have resurrected The Rolling Stones concert name Rock N Roll Circus for their own circus in the UK in August.

Queens of the Stone Age have curated a line-up with Viagra Boys, Fat Dog, The Bug Club and So Good announced earlier in the week and now Shame, Jehnny Beth, The Murder Capital, Big Freedia and Demob Happy added.

Queens of the Stone Age Rock N Roll Circus will take pace 27 and 28 August at Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield, UK.

The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus took place on 11 and 12 December 1968.

The Stones line-up featured John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Jethro Tull, The Who, Taj Mahal, Marianne Faithfull and various musicians forming a Lennon supergroup called The Dirty Mac including Eric Clapton, Mitch Mitchell of the Hendrix band and Keith Richards on bass.

The Stones Rock and Roll Circus is now on DVD.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Voletta Wallace Facebook profile pic
Voletta Wallace, the Mother of The Notorious B.I.G., Dies Aged 78

Voletta Wallace, the mother of deceased rapper Christopher Wallace aka The Notorious B.I.G., has died at age 78 in Pennsylvania.

5 hours ago
Counting Crows at The Palais photo by Bron Robinson
Counting Crows To Release First Album in 11 Years ‘Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets’

Counting Crows eighth album ‘Butter Miracle, The Complete Sweets’ in coming 9 May 2025 and the new song ‘Spaceman In Tulsa’ is here now.

5 hours ago
Mark Hoppus Fahrenheit-182
Mark Hoppus Is Going On A Book Tour

Mark Hoppus is going on a solo tour to promote his new memoir.

2 days ago
Jimmy Barnes Cold Chisel perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Thursday 19 November 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Jimmy Barnes To Play One-Off Soul Deep Show At Blues On Broadbeach

Jimmy Barnes will perform a one-off Soul Deep show at Blues on Broadbeach in Queensland in May.

3 days ago
Suze DeMarchi of Baby Animals photo by Ros OGorman
Baby Animals Were Once On Letterman

Australia’s Baby Animals once appeared on Letterman and toured the USA with Van Halen.

4 days ago
Shihad
Jon Toogood On Why Shihad Are Breaking Up

New Zealand metal band Shihad will be no more after this one final tour. Singer Jon Toogood told Noise11 why the band decided to call it quits.

4 days ago
Backstreet Boys perform at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Friday 8 May 2015. The first Australian show of 2015. Ros O'Gorman photo
Backstreet Boys Reveals Vegas Plans

The Backstreet Boys have revealed that their upcoming Las Vegas residency will be "larger than life".

5 days ago