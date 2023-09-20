 R.E.M. To Release 25th Anniversary Edition of ‘Up’ - Noise11.com

REM at SXSW 2012 photo by Ros O'Gorman

R.E.M. To Release 25th Anniversary Edition of ‘Up’

by Paul Cashmere on September 20, 2023

in News

R.E.M. have a 25th expanded edition of ‘Up’ on the way with a song for you now, ‘Daysleeper (Party of Five recording).

‘Up’ was the 11th R.E.M. album. It was released 26 October 1998 and featured the singles ‘Daysleeper’, ‘Lotus’, ‘At My Most Beautiful’ and ‘Suspicion’. It was also the first album without drummer Bill Berry, who retired from the group in 1997. Bery stayed out of music until 2022 when he returned with the band The Bad Ends.

Up (25th Anniversary Edition):
01 Airportman
02 Lotus
03 Suspicion
04 Hope
05 At My Most Beautiful
06 The Apologist
07 Sad Professor
08 You’re in the Air
09 Walk Unafraid
10 Why Not Smile
11 Daysleeper (Remastered 2023)
12 Diminished
13 Parakeet
14 Falls to Climb

01 Introduction (Live at the Palace / 1999)
02 What’s the Frequency, Kenneth? (Live at the Palace / 1999)
03 Lotus (Live at the Palace / 1999)
04 Daysleeper (Live at the Palace / 1999)
05 Country Feedback (Live at the Palace / 1999)
06 Walk Unafraid (Live at the Palace / 1999)
07 Losing My Religion (Live at the Palace / 1999)
08 Parakeet (Live at the Palace / 1999)
09 The Apologist (Live at the Palace / 1999)
10 It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine) (Live at the Palace / 1999)
11 I’m Not Over You (Live at the Palace / 1999)
12 Man on the Moon (Live at the Palace / 1999)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rose Tattoo play Palms Crown Casino on Friday 27 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rose Tattoo Postpone All 2023 Shows Because Of Angry Anderson’s Health Issues

All upcoming Rose Tattoo shows for the 2023 Southern Stars Australian tour have been postponed until 2023 while singer Angry Anderson rests up with health issues.

1 hour ago
Cold Chisel Last Stand box
Cold Chisel To Release Expanded Box Set of Last Stand

Cold Chisel’s live album ‘Last Stand’, documenting the end of the first era of Chisel in later 1983, will be expanded into a box set with bonus tracks and the previously separate ‘Barking Spiders Live’ album.

2 hours ago
Paul Woseen of The Screaming Jets
The Screaming Jets Plan Memorial For Paul Woseen And Continue Band In His Honour

The Screaming Jets have announced a Memorial in Melbourne for their bass player and co-founder Paul Woseen will be announced soon.

7 hours ago
Pretenders ADOTG at Rochford Winery on Saturday 18 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Pretenders To Play Intimate UK Shows

The Pretenders will play two intimate UK club gigs next month.

2 days ago
The Edge, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium.
U2 Premiere New Song ‘Atomic City’ At Las Vegas Pop Up Show

U2 have performed a brand new song ‘Atomic City’ at a Pop Up show in Las Vegas ahead of their residency. The impromptu performance happened in Fremont Street, Las Vegas, the same street the band filmed their 1987 video for ‘I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For’.

2 days ago
Black Flag To Play First Australian Shows In 10 Years

Black Flag will play their first Australian shows in a decade in December with the classic album ‘My War’ as the centrepiece of the show.

2 days ago
Keith Richards, The Rolling Stones images by Ros O'Gorman, noise11.com, photo
The Rolling Stones Are Working On A New Documentary

The Rolling Stones are filming a new documentary. Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood have been working with Fulwell 73 on a documentary about the making of their latest record 'Hackney Diamonds'.

3 days ago