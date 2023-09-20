R.E.M. To Release 25th Anniversary Edition of ‘Up’ - Noise11.com

R.E.M. have a 25th expanded edition of ‘Up’ on the way with a song for you now, ‘Daysleeper (Party of Five recording).

‘Up’ was the 11th R.E.M. album. It was released 26 October 1998 and featured the singles ‘Daysleeper’, ‘Lotus’, ‘At My Most Beautiful’ and ‘Suspicion’. It was also the first album without drummer Bill Berry, who retired from the group in 1997. Bery stayed out of music until 2022 when he returned with the band The Bad Ends.

Up (25th Anniversary Edition):

01 Airportman

02 Lotus

03 Suspicion

04 Hope

05 At My Most Beautiful

06 The Apologist

07 Sad Professor

08 You’re in the Air

09 Walk Unafraid

10 Why Not Smile

11 Daysleeper (Remastered 2023)

12 Diminished

13 Parakeet

14 Falls to Climb

01 Introduction (Live at the Palace / 1999)

02 What’s the Frequency, Kenneth? (Live at the Palace / 1999)

03 Lotus (Live at the Palace / 1999)

04 Daysleeper (Live at the Palace / 1999)

05 Country Feedback (Live at the Palace / 1999)

06 Walk Unafraid (Live at the Palace / 1999)

07 Losing My Religion (Live at the Palace / 1999)

08 Parakeet (Live at the Palace / 1999)

09 The Apologist (Live at the Palace / 1999)

10 It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine) (Live at the Palace / 1999)

11 I’m Not Over You (Live at the Palace / 1999)

12 Man on the Moon (Live at the Palace / 1999)

