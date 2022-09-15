 R Kelly Found Guilty of Six More Sex Charges - Noise11.com
R Kelly Found Guilty of Six More Sex Charges

by Paul Cashmere on September 15, 2022

in News

R&B star R. Kelly has been found guilty of a further six charges of child pornography and sex abuse by a Chicago court.

Kelly was up on a further 13 charges. He was found guilty of three child pornography and three child enticement counts.

The court found Kelly Not Guilty of three counts of receiving child pornography, two additional enticement charges and a conspiracy to obstruct justice charge.

55-year old Kelly has already been jailed for 30 years on sex charges in New York. The new charges will see the disgraced singer in jail for the rest of his life.

R. Kelly has had six number one albums in the USA. His 1998 album ‘R.’ sold over 8 million copies in the USA alone.

Kelly’s hits include ‘I Believe I Can Fly’ (1996) and his 1998 song with Celine Dion ‘I’m Your Angel’.

