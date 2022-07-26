Radio Birdman 2001 Compilation Reissued For America - Noise11.com

The 2001 double vinyl edition of The Essential Radio Birdman has been reissued by Subpop in America.
The Subpop website describes the release:
Founded in Australia by Michigan native, guitarist Deniz Tek and vocalist Rob Younger, Radio Birdman was one of the crucial forebears of underground, high-energy punk. Blending the Motor City sound of bands like The Stooges and MC5 that permeated Tek’s youth, with elements of surf-rock, Radio Birdman developed a sound that was truly all their own. And yet, their recordings have remained obscure and generally unattainable. Until now. This 22-track, single disc collection is the first release of Radio Birdman material in the U.S. in over twenty years.
This has newly designed cover art and contains remastered tracks from Burned My Eye EP, Radios Appear, and Living Eyes, as well as the live tracks from Paddo ’77 that were included in the “Ashes” box set.
Tracklisting:
Aloha Steve & Danno
Murder City Nights
New Race
Love Kills
Descent Into The Maelstrom
Burned My Eye ’78
I-94
Anglo Girl Desire
Hand Of Law
Snake
Do The Pop
Non-Stop Girls
What Gives ?
Man With Golden Helmet
Hanging On
Crying Sun
Smith & Wesson Blues
Time To Fall
Alone In The Endzone
Breaks My Heart (Live)
More Fun (Live)
Dark Surprise (Live)
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook