 Radio Birdman 2001 Compilation Reissued For America - Noise11.com
The Essential Radio Birdman

Radio Birdman 2001 Compilation Reissued For America

by Paul Cashmere on July 26, 2022

in News

The 2001 double vinyl edition of The Essential Radio Birdman has been reissued by Subpop in America.

The Subpop website describes the release:

Founded in Australia by Michigan native, guitarist Deniz Tek and vocalist Rob Younger, Radio Birdman was one of the crucial forebears of underground, high-energy punk. Blending the Motor City sound of bands like The Stooges and MC5 that permeated Tek’s youth, with elements of surf-rock, Radio Birdman developed a sound that was truly all their own. And yet, their recordings have remained obscure and generally unattainable. Until now. This 22-track, single disc collection is the first release of Radio Birdman material in the U.S. in over twenty years.

This has newly designed cover art and contains remastered tracks from Burned My Eye EP, Radios Appear, and Living Eyes, as well as the live tracks from Paddo ’77 that were included in the “Ashes” box set.

Tracklisting:

Aloha Steve & Danno
Murder City Nights
New Race
Love Kills
Descent Into The Maelstrom
Burned My Eye ’78
I-94
Anglo Girl Desire
Hand Of Law
Snake
Do The Pop
Non-Stop Girls
What Gives ?
Man With Golden Helmet
Hanging On
Crying Sun
Smith & Wesson Blues
Time To Fall
Alone In The Endzone
Breaks My Heart (Live)
More Fun (Live)
Dark Surprise (Live)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Elton John and Britney Spears Record Tiny Dancer Duet

Britney Spears and Sir Elton John have reportedly recorded a duet.

13 hours ago
Frankie Davidson photo from Facebook
Frankie Davidson Dies Aged 88

Australian entertainer Frankie Davidson has died at age 88.

22 hours ago
Joni Mitchell at Newport Jazz Festival 2022
Joni Mitchell Makes Surprise Appearance At Newport Folk Festival

Joni Mitchell performed her first full show since 2000 on the weekend at the Newport Jazz Festival, Newport, Rhode Island.

23 hours ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers Return of the Dream Canteen
Red Hot Chili Peppers To Release Second Album In Six Months

Red Hot Chili Peppers will release a new album ‘Return of the Dream Canteen’ in October, just six months after April’s ‘Unlimited Love’.

1 day ago
Roberta Flack The Little Green Piano
Roberta Flack Has Written A Children’s Book

Robert Flack will publish her children’s book ‘The Green Piano – How Little Me Found Music’ in 2023.

1 day ago
Adalita performs at the Reclink Community Cup Elsternwick Park Melbourne on Sunday 21 June 2015. photo by Ros O'Gorman
Adilita Will Perform ‘Tumbling Dice’ At ‘Exile On Main Street’ 50th Anniversary Concert in Melbourne

Magic Dirt singer Adalita has put her hand up to perform The Rolling Stones’ classic ‘Tumbling Dice’ at the ‘Exile On Main Street’ 50th anniversary show.

6 days ago
Elton John photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John To Resume Farewell Yellow Brick Road Dates In Australia and New Zealand in January 2023

Sir Elton John will return for his final Australian dates of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in January 2023.

6 days ago