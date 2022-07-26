Radio Birdman 2001 Compilation Reissued For America - Noise11.com

The 2001 double vinyl edition of The Essential Radio Birdman has been reissued by Subpop in America.

The Subpop website describes the release:

Founded in Australia by Michigan native, guitarist Deniz Tek and vocalist Rob Younger, Radio Birdman was one of the crucial forebears of underground, high-energy punk. Blending the Motor City sound of bands like The Stooges and MC5 that permeated Tek’s youth, with elements of surf-rock, Radio Birdman developed a sound that was truly all their own. And yet, their recordings have remained obscure and generally unattainable. Until now. This 22-track, single disc collection is the first release of Radio Birdman material in the U.S. in over twenty years. This has newly designed cover art and contains remastered tracks from Burned My Eye EP, Radios Appear, and Living Eyes, as well as the live tracks from Paddo ’77 that were included in the “Ashes” box set.

Tracklisting:

Aloha Steve & Danno

Murder City Nights

New Race

Love Kills

Descent Into The Maelstrom

Burned My Eye ’78

I-94

Anglo Girl Desire

Hand Of Law

Snake

Do The Pop

Non-Stop Girls

What Gives ?

Man With Golden Helmet

Hanging On

Crying Sun

Smith & Wesson Blues

Time To Fall

Alone In The Endzone

Breaks My Heart (Live)

More Fun (Live)

Dark Surprise (Live)

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

