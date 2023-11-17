Rai Thistlethwayte Joins The Sammy Hagar Band - Noise11.com

Australia’s Rai Thistlethwayte has been appointed the keyboard player for the Sammy Hagar supergroup tour of 2024 featuring Joe Satriani, Michael Anthony and Jason Bonham.

“I am beyond excited to join legends Sammy Hagar (The Red Rocker), Mad Anthony Bassman, Joe Satriani and Jason Bonham on Keyboards and Backing Vocals for Sammy’s 2024 Best Of All Worlds Tour,” Rai said on his socials.

Rai formed Thirsty Merc back in 2002 and had numerous chart hits with ‘Emancipate Myself’, ‘My Completeness’, ‘Someday, Someday’, ‘In The Summertime’ and ’20 Good Reasons’.

Rai will also go into supergroup mode in Australia in January 2024 when he joins Russell Morris, Jack Jones and Dave Gleeson for The Fabulous Caprettos.

The Best of All Worlds tour will start in Florida in July 2024. Only American dates have been announced at this point.

07/13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

07/14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/16 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/20 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/22 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

07/24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

07/26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

07/27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

07/29 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/02 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/03 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

08/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

08/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08/13 – Spokane, WA @ Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

08/14 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater

08/16 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

08/17 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

08/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

08/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

08/22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/23 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/25 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

08/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/30 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/31 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

