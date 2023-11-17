 Rai Thistlethwayte Joins The Sammy Hagar Band - Noise11.com
Fabulous Caprettos

Fabulous Caprettos 2024 (l-r: Rai, Jack, Dave, Russell)

Rai Thistlethwayte Joins The Sammy Hagar Band

by Paul Cashmere on November 17, 2023

in News

Australia’s Rai Thistlethwayte has been appointed the keyboard player for the Sammy Hagar supergroup tour of 2024 featuring Joe Satriani, Michael Anthony and Jason Bonham.

“I am beyond excited to join legends Sammy Hagar (The Red Rocker), Mad Anthony Bassman, Joe Satriani and Jason Bonham on Keyboards and Backing Vocals for Sammy’s 2024 Best Of All Worlds Tour,” Rai said on his socials.

Rai formed Thirsty Merc back in 2002 and had numerous chart hits with ‘Emancipate Myself’, ‘My Completeness’, ‘Someday, Someday’, ‘In The Summertime’ and ’20 Good Reasons’.

Rai will also go into supergroup mode in Australia in January 2024 when he joins Russell Morris, Jack Jones and Dave Gleeson for The Fabulous Caprettos.

The Best of All Worlds tour will start in Florida in July 2024. Only American dates have been announced at this point.

07/13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
07/14 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/16 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
07/19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/20 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/22 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
07/24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
07/26 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
07/27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/29 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
07/31 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/02 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/03 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
08/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
08/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
08/13 – Spokane, WA @ Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest
08/14 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater
08/16 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
08/17 – Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
08/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
08/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre
08/22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
08/23 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/25 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
08/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
08/28 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/30 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/31 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

