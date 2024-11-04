Ralph Macchio Visits Melbourne To Make The Karate Kid Video With Coldplay - Noise11.com

Ralph Macchio, the Karate Kid, was in Melbourne last week to make a music video with Coldplay for the title theme song of the new Karate Kid movie ‘Karate Kid: Legends’.

Macchio was filming scenes from the video outside Marvel Stadium in Melbourne before the second Coldplay show last Thursday October 31. He buys a ticket, goes inside and that scene you may have seen with him on stage with Coldplay performing the song is expected to be the final scene in the video. Macchio was also spotted filming scenes for the video around the State Library in Melbourne as well.

‘Karate Kid: Legends’ is the sixth movie in the Karate Kid franchise. The last movie was ‘The Karate Kid’ in 2010. The series started in 1984 with ‘The Karate Kid’. ‘Part II’ came two years later in 1986. ‘Part III’ was in 1989. 1994 saw ‘The Next Karate Kid’ and then then series resurrected for the 2010 movie. For Macchio, this will be his first Karate Kid movie, resurrecting the character Daniel La Russo, since Part III in 1989.

‘Karate Kid: Legends’ is expected to be released on 30 May, 2025.

Coldplay’s ‘The Karate Kid’ features on the Full Moon edition of their current album ‘Moon Music’. Coldplay performed the song with Macchio at their second Melbourne show on 31 October 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

