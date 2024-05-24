Rancid’s First EP Streams For First Time - Noise11.com

Rancid’s 1992 debut EP ‘Rancid’ is now on streaming services for the very first time.

The original ‘Rancid’ EP featured:

Side One

I’m Not The Only One

Battering Ram

Side Two

The Sentence

Media Controller

Idle Hands

‘Rancid’ has been out of print and generally unavailable internationally since 2008. The five songs were never recorded for future albums but they did appear in Japan as bonus tracks on the 2007 compilation ‘B Sides and C Sides’.

The five tracks are the earliest recordings of Rancid, at the time featuring Tim Armstrong, Matt Freeman and Brett Reed. Reed left the band in 2006. Fun fact: He played drums on Pink’s ‘Try This’ album.

Armstrong and Freeman’s last Rancid album of new material was ‘Tomorrow Never Comes’ in 2023.

