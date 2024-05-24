 Rancid’s First EP Streams For First Time - Noise11.com
Rancid EP

Rancid EP

Rancid’s First EP Streams For First Time

by Paul Cashmere on May 24, 2024

in News

Rancid’s 1992 debut EP ‘Rancid’ is now on streaming services for the very first time.

The original ‘Rancid’ EP featured:

Side One
I’m Not The Only One

Battering Ram

Side Two
The Sentence

Media Controller

Idle Hands

‘Rancid’ has been out of print and generally unavailable internationally since 2008. The five songs were never recorded for future albums but they did appear in Japan as bonus tracks on the 2007 compilation ‘B Sides and C Sides’.

The five tracks are the earliest recordings of Rancid, at the time featuring Tim Armstrong, Matt Freeman and Brett Reed. Reed left the band in 2006. Fun fact: He played drums on Pink’s ‘Try This’ album.

Armstrong and Freeman’s last Rancid album of new material was ‘Tomorrow Never Comes’ in 2023.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Jesus and Mary Chain, the Reid brothers
Jesus and Mary Chain Premiere ‘Silver Strings’ Video

Jesus and Mary Chain have premiered a video for ‘Silver Strings ahead of their Australian tour in August.

19 hours ago
Crowded House at the Forum photo by Ros O'Gorman
Crowded House Set New Gravity New Zealand and Australia Dates

Crowded House have a stack of New Zealand and Australia dates in support of the eighth album ‘Gravity Stairs’.

21 hours ago
Celine Dion photo by Ros O'Gorman
Celine Dion ‘I Am’ Trailer Premieres

Directed by Academy Award nominee Irene Taylor, I AM: CELINE DION gives us a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness.

1 day ago
The Whitlams. Tim Freedman Picture: Scott Gelston
The Whitlams Black Stump Tour Expands

The Whitlams Black Stump tour has extended into September.

2 days ago
Train with Charlie Colin far left
Former Train Bass Player Charlie Colin Dies Aged 58

Charlie Colin, a founding member and the bass player for Train, has died at age 58 in Brussels.

2 days ago
Rolling Stones Voodoo Lounge
The Rolling Stones To Release Vinyl Only 30th Anniversary Edition of ‘Voodoo Lounge’

The Rolling Stones will mark the 30th anniversary of the ‘Voodoo Lounge’ album but unlike previously expanded editions, this one is vinyl only with only the b-sides added.

4 days ago
Dog Trumpet Space and Time
Dog Trumpet Preview ‘Space and time’ Ahead of Tour Kick Off This Week

On Friday May 24, Dog Trumpet will release new music and perform new music. The song ‘Space and Time’ is the first new song since the release of the ‘Shadowland’ album in 2022.

4 days ago