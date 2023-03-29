Rare Skyhooks Footage With Tony Williams Surfaces - Noise11.com

A previously unpublished video of Skyhooks performing in 2004 with onetime singer Tony Williams has been put online by Skyhooks archivist Peter Green.

On 24 October, 2004 Skyhooks, featuring Williams with Greg Macainsh, Bob Starkie, Fred Strauks and Bob Spencer, performed a surprise gig at Pint on Punt in Melbourne. It was almost three years since the passing of Graeme ‘Shirley’ Strachan, who had been the singer for Skyhooks from 1974 to 1978 and for the 1984, 1990 and 1994 reunions.

Tony Williams was the lead singer for Skyhooks from 1978 to 1980, and was the singer on Skyhooks’ final album ‘Hot For The Orient’ in 1980. The album, released in May 1980, failed to make the Top 50 in Australia. Skyhooks played their last show on 8 June 1980 and then broke-up.

Check out Skyhooks sounding pretty, pretty good (as Larry David would say) with the classic ‘Carlton’.

Tony Williams first single with Skyhooks ‘Over The Border’ in 1979 reached no 32 on the Australian chart.

