 Rare Skyhooks Footage With Tony Williams Surfaces - Noise11.com
Tony Williams and Greg Macainsh of Skyhooks

Tony Williams and Greg Macainsh of Skyhooks

Rare Skyhooks Footage With Tony Williams Surfaces

by Paul Cashmere on March 29, 2023

in News

A previously unpublished video of Skyhooks performing in 2004 with onetime singer Tony Williams has been put online by Skyhooks archivist Peter Green.

On 24 October, 2004 Skyhooks, featuring Williams with Greg Macainsh, Bob Starkie, Fred Strauks and Bob Spencer, performed a surprise gig at Pint on Punt in Melbourne. It was almost three years since the passing of Graeme ‘Shirley’ Strachan, who had been the singer for Skyhooks from 1974 to 1978 and for the 1984, 1990 and 1994 reunions.

Tony Williams was the lead singer for Skyhooks from 1978 to 1980, and was the singer on Skyhooks’ final album ‘Hot For The Orient’ in 1980. The album, released in May 1980, failed to make the Top 50 in Australia. Skyhooks played their last show on 8 June 1980 and then broke-up.

Check out Skyhooks sounding pretty, pretty good (as Larry David would say) with the classic ‘Carlton’.

Tony Williams first single with Skyhooks ‘Over The Border’ in 1979 reached no 32 on the Australian chart.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Skyhooks Rockwiz Live, photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Keith Reid
‘You’re The Voice’ Co-Writer Keith Reid of Procol Harum Dead At Age 76

Keith Reid, a founding member of Procol Harum and lyricist for the band and co-writer of John Farnham's 'You're The Voice', has died at age 76.

11 hours ago
Tom Leadon and Mike Campbell photo from Mike Campbell Facebook page
Tom Leadon Of Mudcrutch Dies At Age 70

Tom Leadon, the guitarist for Tom Petty’s original band Mudcrutch, and the brother of Eagles’ former guitarist Bernie Leadon, has died at the age of 70.

1 day ago
Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Nick Mason Calls Roger Waters Upcoming Solo ‘The Dark Side Of The Moon’ “Annoyingly Beautiful”

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has backed his former bandmate Roger Waters’ decision to re-record their seminal album 'The Dark Side of the Moon' without the other band members.

1 day ago
Pete Townshend Premieres New Song ‘Can’t Outrun The Truth’

The Who’s Pete Townshend has rare new music with ‘Can’t Outrun the Truth’.

3 days ago
Leo Sayer performs at Hamer Hall on Friday 24 June 2016.
Leo Sayer And Joe Camilleri to Turn 75 Together On Stage

Leo Sayer and Joe Camilleri are heading out together to celebrate their same day 75th birthday of May 21with a week of shows in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland.

3 days ago
James Reyne and Ella Hooper Cover Way Out West For Way Out West Tour

James Reyne and Ella Hooper have hit the studio for a new version of the classic ‘Way Out West’.

3 days ago
Rod Stewart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11. Photo
Culture Club To Support Rod Stewart On UK Tour

Sir Rod Stewart has quipped that he and pal Boy George should "misbehave" on their summer tour.

6 days ago