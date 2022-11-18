 R&B Singer B. Smyth Dies At Age 28 - Noise11.com
R&B Singer B. Smyth Dies At Age 28

by Paul Cashmere on November 19, 2022

R&B singer and dancer B. Smyth has died at the age of 28, just weeks after releasing his latest single Twerkaholic Pt. 2 from his ICU bed.

Denzil, the R&B singer’s older brother, confirmed the tragic news in a video posted Thursday on Smyth’s Instagram page.

In the caption, Denzil wrote that the Twerkaholic singer, real name Brandon Smith, passed away from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

“On behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years,” Denzil captioned the post. “We also want to say thank you for all of your prayers. #RIPBSMYTH Love you bro!”

Denzil stated his brother frequently mentioned how much he loved his fans and he had been watching dance challenges for his latest released single Twerkaholic Pt. 2 three weeks ago while in the intensive care unit at the hospital.

“All those new TikToks and Instagram reels made him really, really happy,” Denzil recalled. “He was able to have a smoother process… All the love and light you were sending on social media he really felt it and sunk into it.”

He stated his brother asked him to make the video to show his fans how much he “appreciates everything you guys do for him”, and that it was his fans who inspired him to pursue new projects in music or fashion.

Smyth rose to prominence on YouTube by covering songs by Rihanna and Miguel, such as Stay and Quickie.

In 2012, he signed with Motown Records and released his first single, Leggo, with 2 Chainz. In 2013, he released an EP called The Florida Files, which included the lead single Win Win with Future.

