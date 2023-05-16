 Reba McEntire Joins The Cast of The Voice - Noise11.com
Reba McEntire, music news, noise11.com

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire Joins The Cast of The Voice

by Paul Cashmere on May 17, 2023

in News

Reba McEntire is to serve as a coach on season 24 of The Voice.

n Monday, the country music superstar confirmed she had signed up for a key role on the singing competition series.

“There’s a new Coach in town! See you all this Fall!” she wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of the show’s famous red chair with her name on the back.

Reba – who was tapped as a mentor on season 23 – will join John Legend, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani as a coach on the upcoming series. She will succeed Blake Shelton, who is leaving the programme once the current season wraps.

Previously, Reba revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in November 2020 that she was offered a spot as a coach on the first season of The Voice back in 2011 but declined the opportunity.

“It is very true. It was a very popular show in Holland, I’m pretty sure, and I watched the tape, and I said, ‘No, I’m going to pass on that,’ because I don’t think I could ever be able to tell somebody that they’re terrible or go find another job or hope you like your nighttime job. I couldn’t do that day in and day out. I just couldn’t do it. So I did pass on it,” she said, before emphasising how much she regretted the decision. “I mean after you see a very successful show that’s been running, what, 15 years? Uh, yeah! I’m like shoot, I should have done that.”

Season 24 of the popular programme is set to air later this year.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Graham Nash photo taken just after the filmed Interview with www.Noise11.com on Monday 21 March 2016.
Graham Nash Premieres ‘A Better Life’ Ahead of ‘Now’ Album

Graham Nash has premiered the new video ‘A Better Life’ just days before his first studio album in seven years ‘Now’ is released on Friday.

11 hours ago
Long Out of Print REM Albums ‘Around The Sun’ and ‘Collapse Into Now’ Set For Reissue

REM’s 2004 ‘Around The Sun’ and 2011 ‘Collapse Into Now’ will be reissued on vinyl on July 14.

12 hours ago
Klaus Nomi
Klaus Nomi Catalogue To Be Reissued To Mark 40th Anniversary of his Passing

German gay icon and new wave, synth pop act Klaus Nomi will have his catalogue reissued to mark the 40th anniversary of his death in 1983.

13 hours ago
Eric Clapton live at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton’s 1991 Live Album ‘24 Nights’ Expands To 6CD/8LP Box Set

Eric Clapton’s 1991 ’24 Nights’ live album is getting the expansion make-over.

2 days ago
Francis Monkman
Francis Monkman of Sky and Curved Air Dead At 73

Francis Monkman, a founding member of prog-rock group Curved Air and classical/rock band Sky, has died at age 73.

2 days ago
Graeham Goble photo by Ros O'Gorman
Little River Band Co-Founder Graeham Goble Disputes John Farnham Find The Voice Portrayal

Graeham Goble of Little River Band has taken to social media to express his displeasure over the way he has been portrayed in the John Farnham documentary ‘Finding The Voice’.

3 days ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman
Kylie Minogue To Release New Album ‘Tension’

September 22nd will see the release of Kylie’s brand new studio album, 'Tension’, a record of euphoric, empowered dance floor bangers and sultry pop cuts.

4 days ago