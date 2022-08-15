Reckless Records Premieres Another New Rock Band The Hollywood Waltz - Noise11.com

Scot Crawford is building the catalogue of Australian rock with another new music signing from The Hollywood Waltz.

The first song from The Hollywood Waltz is ‘There For You’.

The Hollywood Waltz is film and television composer, multi-instrumentalist Matt Druery. Druery studied two semesters at the Berklee College of Music in Boston and achieved a Bachelor’s Degree in Composition from the Sydney Conservatorium of Music at the University of Sydney.

Matt will launch ‘There For You’ with The Hollywood Waltz over a month ling residency at Frankie’s Pizza in Sydney.

The Hollywood Waltz, each Thursday in September:

Sept 1 – Frankies Pizza

Sept 8 – Frankies Pizza

Sept 15 – Frankies Pizza

Sept 22 – Franklies Pizza

