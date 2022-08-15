 Reckless Records Premieres Another New Rock Band The Hollywood Waltz - Noise11.com
The Hollywood Waltz

The Hollywood Waltz

Reckless Records Premieres Another New Rock Band The Hollywood Waltz

by Paul Cashmere on August 15, 2022

in News

Scot Crawford is building the catalogue of Australian rock with another new music signing from The Hollywood Waltz.

The first song from The Hollywood Waltz is ‘There For You’.

The Hollywood Waltz is film and television composer, multi-instrumentalist Matt Druery. Druery studied two semesters at the Berklee College of Music in Boston and achieved a Bachelor’s Degree in Composition from the Sydney Conservatorium of Music at the University of Sydney.

Matt will launch ‘There For You’ with The Hollywood Waltz over a month ling residency at Frankie’s Pizza in Sydney.

The Hollywood Waltz, each Thursday in September:
Sept 1 – Frankies Pizza
Sept 8 – Frankies Pizza
Sept 15 – Frankies Pizza
Sept 22 – Franklies Pizza

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Russell Morris The Dreams Of Jack Chrome
Russell Morris ‘The Dreams Of Jack Chrome’ Tops ARIA ‘Jazz & Blues Chart

Russell Morris has achieved another number one album with ‘The Dreams of Jack Chrome’ debuting at number one of ARIA Jazz & Blues chart.

5 hours ago
The Long and Short of It Midnight Choir
The Long and Short of It ‘Midnight Choir’ Tops ARIA Country Chart

Melbourne’s The Long and Short of It have debuted at number one on the ARIA Country Chart.

5 hours ago
One Direction, Louis Tomlinson, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Louis Tomlinson Preps Second Solo Album

Louis Tomlinson has finished work on his second solo album.

2 days ago
Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman
UK Charts: Beyoncé Renaissance Spends Second Week At No 1

Beyoncé reigns atop the Official Albums Chart for a second week with RENAISSANCE.

3 days ago
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes takes Things Easy After Cancelling World Tour

Shawn Mendes is "taking it easy" and spending time with friends and family following the cancellation of his world tour.

5 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo Sour Patch
Olivia Rodrigo Working On Album 2

Olivia Rodrigo is reportedly back in the studio working on her second studio album.

7 days ago
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia
Dua Lipa Named Ambassador for Kosovo

Dua Lipa has been named as an honorary ambassador for the Republic of Kosovo.

7 days ago