Red Hot Summer Clocks Up Another Sell-Out For Hobart - Noise11.com

The 2023 season of Red Hot Summer has clocked up another sell-out with Hobart the latest to get to capacity.
Red Hot Summer will play Hobart on 19 February.
Red Hot Summer events now Sold Out are:
Mornington Racecourse Jan 14
Mary Ann Reserve, Mannum Jan 21
Botanic Gardens, Hobart Feb 19
Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island Apr 29
Red Hot Summer 2023 features Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda and Ian Moss & Troy Cassar Daley.
The 2023 season starts with the soul-out Mornington show in 14 January and concludes 13 May in Cairns.
Get your tickets at https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au
