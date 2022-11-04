Red Hot Summer Clocks Up Another Sell-Out For Hobart - Noise11.com

The 2023 season of Red Hot Summer has clocked up another sell-out with Hobart the latest to get to capacity.

Red Hot Summer will play Hobart on 19 February.

Red Hot Summer events now Sold Out are:

Mornington Racecourse Jan 14

Mary Ann Reserve, Mannum Jan 21

Botanic Gardens, Hobart Feb 19

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island Apr 29

Red Hot Summer 2023 features Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda and Ian Moss & Troy Cassar Daley.

The 2023 season starts with the soul-out Mornington show in 14 January and concludes 13 May in Cairns.

Get your tickets at https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

