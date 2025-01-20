Fanning Dempsey National Park Have More Dates For 2025 As Well As Summersalt - Noise11.com

Bernard Fanning (Powderfinger) and Paul Dempsey (Something For Kate) have more Fanning Dempsey National Park dates for 2025.
Fanning Dempsey National park is one of those Covid baby bands. Fanning and Dempsey kicked off the project with a cover of Bowie and Queen’s ‘Under Pressure’ in August 2020.
Four years later the lockdown act turned into the full blown Fanning Dempsey National Park project with the album ‘The Deluge’ released in August 2024.
Fanning Dempsey Nation Park are performing at Summersalt 2025
FANNING DEMPSEY NATIONAL PARK
THE DELUGE REGIONAL TOUR 2025
BEACH HOTEL, BYRON BAY, NSW – Great Southern Nights
THURSDAY APRIL 3
Ages: 18+
TANKS ARTS CENTRE, CAIRNS, QLD
THURSDAY MAY 1
Ages: 15+
ODEON THEATRE, HOBART, TAS
THURSDAY MAY 8
All ages
COSTA HALL, GEELONG, VIC
FRIDAY MAY 9
All ages
CIVIC HALL, BALLARAT, VIC
SATURDAY MAY 10
All ages
Reserved Seated balcony will be Unlicensed All Ages
U16 must accompanied by a parent or legal guardian ticket holder with valid ticket
ULUMBURRA THEATRE, BENDIGO, VIC
SUNDAY MAY 11
All ages
CIVIC THEATRE, NEWCASTLE, NSW
FRIDAY MAY 16
All ages
ANITA’S THEATRE, THIRROUL, NSW
SATURDAY MAY 17
All ages
THEATRE CENTRE, CANBERRA, ACT
SUNDAY MAY 18
All ages
POWERHOUSE, TOOWOOMBA, QLD
THURSDAY MAY 22
Ages: 18+
VENUE 114, SUNSHINE COAST, QLD
FRIDAY MAY 23
All ages
(U18 must accompanied by a parent or legal guardian with valid ticket)
HOTA, GOLD COAST, QLD
SATURDAY MAY 24
All ages
Tickets on sale Thursday January 23 at 10am local
Visit www.fanningdempseynationalpark.com for all ticket information.
