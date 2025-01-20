Fanning Dempsey National Park Have More Dates For 2025 As Well As Summersalt - Noise11.com

Bernard Fanning (Powderfinger) and Paul Dempsey (Something For Kate) have more Fanning Dempsey National Park dates for 2025.

Fanning Dempsey National park is one of those Covid baby bands. Fanning and Dempsey kicked off the project with a cover of Bowie and Queen’s ‘Under Pressure’ in August 2020.

Four years later the lockdown act turned into the full blown Fanning Dempsey National Park project with the album ‘The Deluge’ released in August 2024.

https://summersaltmusic.com.au/tour/summersalt-2025-tour/720“>Fanning Dempsey Nation Park are performing at Summersalt 2025

FANNING DEMPSEY NATIONAL PARK

THE DELUGE REGIONAL TOUR 2025

BEACH HOTEL, BYRON BAY, NSW – Great Southern Nights

THURSDAY APRIL 3

Ages: 18+

TANKS ARTS CENTRE, CAIRNS, QLD

THURSDAY MAY 1

Ages: 15+

ODEON THEATRE, HOBART, TAS

THURSDAY MAY 8

All ages

COSTA HALL, GEELONG, VIC

FRIDAY MAY 9

All ages

CIVIC HALL, BALLARAT, VIC

SATURDAY MAY 10

All ages

Reserved Seated balcony will be Unlicensed All Ages

U16 must accompanied by a parent or legal guardian ticket holder with valid ticket

ULUMBURRA THEATRE, BENDIGO, VIC

SUNDAY MAY 11

All ages

CIVIC THEATRE, NEWCASTLE, NSW

FRIDAY MAY 16

All ages

ANITA’S THEATRE, THIRROUL, NSW

SATURDAY MAY 17

All ages

THEATRE CENTRE, CANBERRA, ACT

SUNDAY MAY 18

All ages

POWERHOUSE, TOOWOOMBA, QLD

THURSDAY MAY 22

Ages: 18+

VENUE 114, SUNSHINE COAST, QLD

FRIDAY MAY 23

All ages

(U18 must accompanied by a parent or legal guardian with valid ticket)

HOTA, GOLD COAST, QLD

SATURDAY MAY 24

All ages

Tickets on sale Thursday January 23 at 10am local

Visit www.fanningdempseynationalpark.com for all ticket information.

