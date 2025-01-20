 Fanning Dempsey National Park Have More Dates For 2025 As Well As Summersalt - Noise11.com
Fanning Dempsey National Park Have More Dates For 2025 As Well As Summersalt

by Paul Cashmere on January 21, 2025

Bernard Fanning (Powderfinger) and Paul Dempsey (Something For Kate) have more Fanning Dempsey National Park dates for 2025.

Fanning Dempsey National park is one of those Covid baby bands. Fanning and Dempsey kicked off the project with a cover of Bowie and Queen’s ‘Under Pressure’ in August 2020.

Four years later the lockdown act turned into the full blown Fanning Dempsey National Park project with the album ‘The Deluge’ released in August 2024.

https://summersaltmusic.com.au/tour/summersalt-2025-tour/720“>Fanning Dempsey Nation Park are performing at Summersalt 2025

FANNING DEMPSEY NATIONAL PARK
THE DELUGE REGIONAL TOUR 2025

BEACH HOTEL, BYRON BAY, NSW – Great Southern Nights
THURSDAY APRIL 3
Ages: 18+
TANKS ARTS CENTRE, CAIRNS, QLD

THURSDAY MAY 1
Ages: 15+
ODEON THEATRE, HOBART, TAS

THURSDAY MAY 8
All ages
COSTA HALL, GEELONG, VIC

FRIDAY MAY 9
All ages
CIVIC HALL, BALLARAT, VIC

SATURDAY MAY 10
All ages
Reserved Seated balcony will be Unlicensed All Ages
U16 must accompanied by a parent or legal guardian ticket holder with valid ticket
ULUMBURRA THEATRE, BENDIGO, VIC

SUNDAY MAY 11
All ages
CIVIC THEATRE, NEWCASTLE, NSW

FRIDAY MAY 16
All ages
ANITA’S THEATRE, THIRROUL, NSW

SATURDAY MAY 17
All ages
THEATRE CENTRE, CANBERRA, ACT

SUNDAY MAY 18
All ages
POWERHOUSE, TOOWOOMBA, QLD

THURSDAY MAY 22
Ages: 18+
VENUE 114, SUNSHINE COAST, QLD

FRIDAY MAY 23
All ages
(U18 must accompanied by a parent or legal guardian with valid ticket)

HOTA, GOLD COAST, QLD
SATURDAY MAY 24
All ages

Tickets on sale Thursday January 23 at 10am local
Visit www.fanningdempseynationalpark.com for all ticket information.

