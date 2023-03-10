Red Hot Summer Clocks Up More Sell-Out Shows - Noise11.com

Red Hot Summer has put the “House Full” sign up on the Mount Gambier and Hunter Valley shows taking the tally to 13 sold-out shows on the tour.

The next shows are 11 and 12 March at Victor Harbor in Saturday and then the sold-out Mount Gambier show on Sunday.

The sold-out shows of the season have been:

Mornington Racecourse Jan 14

Mary Ann Reserve, Mannum Jan 21

Seppeltsfield, Jan 22

Mackay Park, Batemans Bay, Jan 28

Westport Park, Port Macquarie, Feb 4

Berry Showground, Berry, Feb 11

Country Club Lawn, Launceston, Feb 18

Botanic Gardens, Hobart Feb 19

Bendigo Racecourse, Bendigo, 25 February

Victor Harbour, Kent Reserve, 11 March

Sandalford Wines, Swan Valley, 18 March

Hunter Valley, Roche Estate, 25 March

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island Apr 29

The 2023 season started with the sold-out Mornington show in 14 January. The Red Hot Summer tour concludes 13 May in Cairns.

Upcoming Red Hot Summer dates are:

Saturday 11th March 2023

Kent Reserve, VICTOR HARBOR SA

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour

Sunday 12th March 2023

Old Mount Gambier Gaol, MOUNT GAMBIER SA

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley

Sunday 26th March 2023

Bella Vista Farm, BELLA VISTA NSW

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda, Mark Seymour

Saturday 1st April 2023

Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour

Saturday 15th April 2023

Queens Park, TOOWOOMBA QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda

Saturday 22nd April 2023

Broadwater Parklands, SOUTHPORT QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Vika & Linda, Ian Moss

Saturday 29th April 2023

Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour, Ian Moss & Troy Cassar-Daley, Vika & Linda

Tickets for all events are at www.ticketmaster.com.au .

Only purchase tickets from Red Hot Summer or Ticketmaster. DO NOT PURCHASE from sites like ViaGoGo because if you risk buying a fake ticket and it will not be valid on the day.

Get your tickets at https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

