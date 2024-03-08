 Red Hot Summer Wins Ticketmaster Australia Festival of the Year Award - Noise11.com
Red Hot Summer Sandstone Point 2024

Red Hot Summer Sandstone Point 2024

Red Hot Summer Wins Ticketmaster Australia Festival of the Year Award

by Paul Cashmere on March 8, 2024

in News,Noise Pro

Red Hot Summer, the music festival founded by Duane McDonald in 2011, has won the Festival of the Year Award at Ticketmaster Australia’s annual award event.

When Red Hot Summer began that first year of 2011 there were three acts on the line-up and only six shows across regional Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia.

So far in 2024 there have been 23 shows and 19 acts with Jimmy Barnes / The Barbes All-Stars headlining series one, Simple Minds and Icehouse on series two and Suzi Quatro and Cheap Trick on series three.

The Suzi Quatro and Cheap Trick Red Hot Summer will continue tomorrow March 8 in Toowoomba. Jimmy Barnes will resume touring for Red Hot Summer on 6 April at Roche Estate, Hunter Valley.

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au
Here are the winners of the Ticketmaster Australia Awards

Festival Of The Year
Red Hot Summer Tour – WINNER!!
SummerSalt
By the C
Harvest Rock
Now & Forever
Bluesfest Melbourne/Perth
Fridayz Live

Live Artist/Band Of The Year
Paul McCartney
Coldplay – Perth
Rod Stewart
Robbie Williams
Evanescence
The Chicks
Daniel Ceasor
Post Malone
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Harry Styles – WINNER!!

Australian Artist Of The Year
Jet
The Ten Tenors
Icehouse
Russell Morris
The Vanns
Human Nature
Genesis Owusu
The Cruel Sea
Kate Cerebrano
Guy Sebastian – WINNER!!
Jessica Mauboy

Comedian Of The Year
Matteo Lane
Swag on the Beat
Akmal
Christian Hull
Jimmy Rees
Mel Buttle
Urzila Carlson
Dave Hughes
Tommy Little
Carl Barron – WINNER!!

Best Sporting Event Of The Year
Australian Open
Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix
AFLW Grand Final
Melbourne Cup
Australian Moto GP
Australian International Airshow
Matildas v France – WINNER!!
The Everest

Best Musical Theatre Experience Of The Year
& Juliet
CHICAGO
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast – WINNER!!
Wicked
Elvis A Musical Revolution
The Rocky Horror Show
Mary Poppins
Mamma Mia!
Miss Saigon

Most Anticipated Live Event of 2024
Coldplay
P!NK – WINNER!!
The National + Fleet Foxes
F1 Grand Prix
Australian Open
Hamilton
WWE Elimination Chamber

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Elly-May Barnes No Good
Elly-May Barnes Delivers Davey Lane Fuelled, Mark Lizotte Driven Song ‘No Good’

Elly-May Barnes has premiered her new song ‘No Good’, an all out rocker in the family tradition, co-written with Davey lane of You Am I and produced, mixed and most instruments from her uncle Mark Lizotte (aka Diesel).

3 hours ago
The Whitlams Black Stump Band Kookaburra
The Whitmans Black Stump ‘Kookaburra’ Gives Clarity To Tim Freedman Stories

Tim Freedman has been slow cookin’ ‘Kookaburra’ for a few years and slowing serving courses since 2021.

6 hours ago
Ariel Live at Martinis 1976
Ariel Live Album Next In ARCA Series

Ariel ‘LIVE at Martinis 1976’ will be the 39th release in the Australian Road Crew Association (ARCA) Desk Tape Series.

1 day ago
Kylie Barbie
Mattel To Release A Kylie Barbie

Mattel will release a Kylie Minogue Barbie soon as part of the Global Storytellers Using Their Platform For Good project.

1 day ago
Nick Cave, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Announces ‘Wild God’ Album Six Months In Advance

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will release their 18th album 'Wild God' more than six months from now in August and have gifted us the title track now.

1 day ago
Crowded House at the Forum photo by Ros O'Gorman
Crowded House Close Global Citizen Nights

On Tuesday and Wednesday 6 and 7 March 2024 the state of Victoria hosted Global Citizen Now with dignitaries from all over the world and a stunning closing performance from Melbourne’s Crowded House.

1 day ago
Ian Paice of Deep Purple Noise11
Deep Purple’s Ian Paice Is The Only Member To Play On Every Album

Ian Paice of Deep Purple was right there at the very start of the band, from the first album ‘Shades of Deep Purple’ (1968) to the most recent ‘Turning To Crime’ (2021). He formed the band with Ritchie Blackmore, Jon Lord, Rod Evans and Nick Simper in 1969.

2 days ago