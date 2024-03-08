Red Hot Summer Wins Ticketmaster Australia Festival of the Year Award - Noise11.com

Red Hot Summer, the music festival founded by Duane McDonald in 2011, has won the Festival of the Year Award at Ticketmaster Australia’s annual award event.

When Red Hot Summer began that first year of 2011 there were three acts on the line-up and only six shows across regional Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia.

So far in 2024 there have been 23 shows and 19 acts with Jimmy Barnes / The Barbes All-Stars headlining series one, Simple Minds and Icehouse on series two and Suzi Quatro and Cheap Trick on series three.

The Suzi Quatro and Cheap Trick Red Hot Summer will continue tomorrow March 8 in Toowoomba. Jimmy Barnes will resume touring for Red Hot Summer on 6 April at Roche Estate, Hunter Valley.

https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au

Here are the winners of the Ticketmaster Australia Awards

Festival Of The Year

Red Hot Summer Tour – WINNER!!

SummerSalt

By the C

Harvest Rock

Now & Forever

Bluesfest Melbourne/Perth

Fridayz Live

Live Artist/Band Of The Year

Paul McCartney

Coldplay – Perth

Rod Stewart

Robbie Williams

Evanescence

The Chicks

Daniel Ceasor

Post Malone

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Harry Styles – WINNER!!

Australian Artist Of The Year

Jet

The Ten Tenors

Icehouse

Russell Morris

The Vanns

Human Nature

Genesis Owusu

The Cruel Sea

Kate Cerebrano

Guy Sebastian – WINNER!!

Jessica Mauboy

Comedian Of The Year

Matteo Lane

Swag on the Beat

Akmal

Christian Hull

Jimmy Rees

Mel Buttle

Urzila Carlson

Dave Hughes

Tommy Little

Carl Barron – WINNER!!

Best Sporting Event Of The Year

Australian Open

Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix

AFLW Grand Final

Melbourne Cup

Australian Moto GP

Australian International Airshow

Matildas v France – WINNER!!

The Everest

Best Musical Theatre Experience Of The Year

& Juliet

CHICAGO

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast – WINNER!!

Wicked

Elvis A Musical Revolution

The Rocky Horror Show

Mary Poppins

Mamma Mia!

Miss Saigon

Most Anticipated Live Event of 2024

Coldplay

P!NK – WINNER!!

The National + Fleet Foxes

F1 Grand Prix

Australian Open

Hamilton

WWE Elimination Chamber

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

