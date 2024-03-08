Red Hot Summer Wins Ticketmaster Australia Festival of the Year Award - Noise11.com

Red Hot Summer, the music festival founded by Duane McDonald in 2011, has won the Festival of the Year Award at Ticketmaster Australia’s annual award event.
When Red Hot Summer began that first year of 2011 there were three acts on the line-up and only six shows across regional Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia.
So far in 2024 there have been 23 shows and 19 acts with Jimmy Barnes / The Barbes All-Stars headlining series one, Simple Minds and Icehouse on series two and Suzi Quatro and Cheap Trick on series three.
The Suzi Quatro and Cheap Trick Red Hot Summer will continue tomorrow March 8 in Toowoomba. Jimmy Barnes will resume touring for Red Hot Summer on 6 April at Roche Estate, Hunter Valley.
https://www.redhotsummertour.com.au
Here are the winners of the Ticketmaster Australia Awards
Festival Of The Year
Red Hot Summer Tour – WINNER!!
SummerSalt
By the C
Harvest Rock
Now & Forever
Bluesfest Melbourne/Perth
Fridayz Live
Live Artist/Band Of The Year
Paul McCartney
Coldplay – Perth
Rod Stewart
Robbie Williams
Evanescence
The Chicks
Daniel Ceasor
Post Malone
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Harry Styles – WINNER!!
Australian Artist Of The Year
Jet
The Ten Tenors
Icehouse
Russell Morris
The Vanns
Human Nature
Genesis Owusu
The Cruel Sea
Kate Cerebrano
Guy Sebastian – WINNER!!
Jessica Mauboy
Comedian Of The Year
Matteo Lane
Swag on the Beat
Akmal
Christian Hull
Jimmy Rees
Mel Buttle
Urzila Carlson
Dave Hughes
Tommy Little
Carl Barron – WINNER!!
Best Sporting Event Of The Year
Australian Open
Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix
AFLW Grand Final
Melbourne Cup
Australian Moto GP
Australian International Airshow
Matildas v France – WINNER!!
The Everest
Best Musical Theatre Experience Of The Year
& Juliet
CHICAGO
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast – WINNER!!
Wicked
Elvis A Musical Revolution
The Rocky Horror Show
Mary Poppins
Mamma Mia!
Miss Saigon
Most Anticipated Live Event of 2024
Coldplay
P!NK – WINNER!!
The National + Fleet Foxes
F1 Grand Prix
Australian Open
Hamilton
WWE Elimination Chamber
