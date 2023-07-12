 Regurgitator and The Delta Riggs To Open For Kiss and Weezer In Sydney - Noise11.com
Regurgitator and The Delta Riggs To Open For Kiss and Weezer In Sydney

by Paul Cashmere on July 12, 2023

in News

Kiss have chosen Regurgitator and The Delta Riggs to open for them and Weezer at the final Australian Kiss concert in Sydney in October.

Regurgitator’s last album ‘The Really Really Really Really Boring Album was actually a kids album in 2019 so … hopefully there will be nothing off that. The nine albums before that will make for a great setlist.

The Delta Riggs have new music. Check out ‘Solutions’.

KISS – THE FINAL CURTAIN
SATURDAY 7 OCTOBER 2023
ACCOR STADIUM, SYDNEY

Tickets are available at:
www.ticketek.com.au

