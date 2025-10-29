Regurgitator Crank Up The JUKEBOXXIN' For 2026 Retrospective Singles Tour - Noise11.com

Following the explosive success of their 2025 ZED50 celebrations, Brisbane’s genre-bending mavericks Regurgitator are back in full throttle with their JUKEBOXXIN’ 2026 Retrospective Singles Tour, extending deep into next year with a fistful of fizzers, full throttle nostalgia, and more of the anarchic energy that has fuelled their three-decade career.
Formed in Brisbane in 1993 by Quan Yeomans, Ben Ely, and Martin Lee, Regurgitator became one of Australia’s most inventive and irreverent bands of the 1990s. Their 1996 debut Tu-Plang (Thai for “Jukebox”) established their sonic signature – a daring mash-up of rock, hip-hop, and electronic experimentation. It set the stage for their landmark 1997 release Unit, which went triple platinum and swept five categories at the 1998 ARIA Awards, including Album of the Year. That album spawned the unforgettable Polyester Girl, Black Bugs and ! (The Song Formerly Known As) – defining an era of Australian alternative music.
Across the decades, Regurgitator have refused to play by the rules. From recording Tu-Plang in a Bangkok pop studio to locking themselves inside Melbourne’s Federation Square for Band In A Bubble in 2004, their career has been a wild experiment in sound, satire and spectacle. Albums like Eduardo and Rodriguez Wage War on T-Wrecks, Love and Paranoia and Headroxx cemented their legacy as fearless musical shapeshifters. Most recently, their 2024 album Invader and accompanying It’s So Invasive Tour reaffirmed their creative momentum.
Now, as the band hits the road again with JUKEBOXXIN’ – With A Fistful Of Fizzers, they’re taking audiences on a two-hour sugar rush through more than 30 years of hits. Expect Like It Like That, Kong Foo Sing, Black Bugs, Polyester Girl, The Song Formerly Known As, Pest, and Cocaine Runaway – all delivered with Regurgitator’s trademark absurdist wit and pulsating electro-punk groove.
Frontman Quan Yeomans, bassist Ben Ely, drummer Peter Kostic, and keyboardist Sarah have been “jukebottin’ amid droids of repetition” since 1993, turning social commentary into high-voltage satire. This tour is both a victory lap and a carnival of controlled chaos – a live retrospective of the band’s cultural footprint.
Joining the tour for most dates will be DEM MOB, the Pitjantjatjara hip-hop collective from South Australia, known for their hard-hitting message and remote community roots. Also appearing across select dates are The Wellingtons, Ritzy Kids, Tonix, The Subculture Clique, Mankind, and Golden Sunbird, with more guests to be announced.
Fans will also be able to get their hands on a long-awaited collector’s item – the 2007 album Love and Paranoia – newly pressed on vinyl and available at shows, in stores via MGM, and online through Valve Records.
For a band that has spent its entire existence poking fun at the music industry while simultaneously redefining it, JUKEBOXXIN’ 2026 feels like both a celebration and a provocation. As William Davies wrote, and the band quotes, “Nothing – markets, bots or machines – can rescue us, except our imagination.” Regurgitator have never been short of that.
JUKEBOXXIN’ 2026 Retrospective Singles Tour
With Special Guests DEM MOB and more
FRI 6 FEB – Mt Gambier, SA – The Globe (Outdoors)
SAT 7 FEB – Adelaide, SA – The Gov
SUN 8 FEB – Port Lincoln, SA – Port Lincoln Brewing Co
FRI 13 FEB – Hobart, TAS – Altar
SAT 14 FEB – Launceston, TAS – Du Cane Brewing
SUN 15 FEB – Ulverstone, TAS – The Pier
FRI 20 FEB – San Remo, VIC – Westernport
SAT 21 FEB – Ballarat, VIC – Volta
SUN 22 FEB – Bendigo, VIC – All Seasons
THUR 26 FEB – Byron Bay, QLD – Great Northern
FRI 27 FEB – Gold Coast, QLD – Miami Marketta
SAT 28 FEB – Sunshine Coast, QLD – Nortons
FRI 6 MAR – Fremantle, WA – Port Beach Garden Bar
SAT 7 MAR – Dunsborough, WA – Dunsborough Tavern
SUN 8 MAR – Perth, WA – The Carine
FRI 13 MAR – Ulladulla, NSW – Marlin Tavern
SAT 14 MAR – Canberra, ACT – The Baso
SUN 15 MAR – Albury, NSW – SS&A Club
FRI 20 MAR – Wollongong, NSW – La La La’s
SAT 21 MAR – Newcastle, NSW – King Street
SUN 22 MAR – Sydney, NSW – Crowbar (All Ages)
FRI 10 APR – Melbourne, VIC – 170 Russell
SAT 11 APR – Melbourne, VIC – The Croxton
FRI 17 APR – Cairns, QLD – Tanks Arts Centre
SAT 18 APR – Townsville, QLD – The Warehouse
SUN 19 APR – Mackay, QLD – McGuires Hotel
FRI 24 APR – Brisbane, QLD – The Tivoli
SAT 25 APR – Brisbane, QLD – The Princess (All Ages)
SUN 26 APR – Toowoomba, QLD – The Empire (All Ages)
FRI 1 MAY – Sydney, NSW – Liberty Hall
SUN 3 MAY – Springwood, NSW – Blue Mountains Theatre
Already confirmed for 2025 are dates in Darwin, Alice Springs, Belgrave, Castlemaine, Sale, Warrnambool, Torquay, Frankston, Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour, Woy Woy, Avalon Beach, Adelaide, and Perth.
SAT 1 NOV – Adelaide, Tarntanya – Adelaide Entertainment Centre
with Grinspoon and Molly Rocket
SAT 8 NOV – Perth, Boorloo – Red Hill Auditorium
with Grinspoon, Bad//Dreems and Lonesome Dove
FRI 14 NOV – Darwin, Garramilla – Mayberry
plus special guests Dem Mob
SAT 15 NOV – Alice Springs, Mparntwe – Alice Brewing Co
plus special guests Dem Mob
THUR 20 NOV – Belgrave, Wurundjeri – Sooki Lounge
plus special guests Dem Mob
FRI 21 NOV – Castlemaine, Dja Dja Wurrung – Theatre Royal
plus special guests Dem Mob
SAT 22 NOV & SUN 23 NOV (arvo) – Sale, Gunaikurnai – Live at the Bundy*
plus special guests Laura & The Hell Cutz
FRI 28 NOV – Warrnambool – Whalers Hotel
plus special guests Dem Mob and Disgruntled Civil Servant
SAT 29 NOV – Torquay, Wadawurrung – Torquay Hotel*
plus special guests The Wellingtons
SUN 30 NOV – Frankston, Bunurong – Singing Bird* (all ages)
plus special guests Tongue Disolver and Rub
FRI 5 DEC – Port Macquarie, Guruk – Finnians
plus special guests Dem Mob and Mediocre Sunrise
SAT 6 DEC – Coffs Harbour, Gumbaynggirr – The Hoey Moey
plus special guests Dem Mob
FRI 12 DEC – Woy Woy – Everglades
plus special guests Dem Mob and Ritzy Kids
SAT 13 DEC – Avalon Beach, Garigal – Avalon Beach RSL
plus special guests Dem Mob
Tickets available now from the Regurgitator Oztix outlet and usual retailers.
Full info: https://regurgitator.oztix.com.au/
