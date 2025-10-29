Regurgitator Crank Up The JUKEBOXXIN' For 2026 Retrospective Singles Tour - Noise11.com

Following the explosive success of their 2025 ZED50 celebrations, Brisbane’s genre-bending mavericks Regurgitator are back in full throttle with their JUKEBOXXIN’ 2026 Retrospective Singles Tour, extending deep into next year with a fistful of fizzers, full throttle nostalgia, and more of the anarchic energy that has fuelled their three-decade career.

Formed in Brisbane in 1993 by Quan Yeomans, Ben Ely, and Martin Lee, Regurgitator became one of Australia’s most inventive and irreverent bands of the 1990s. Their 1996 debut Tu-Plang (Thai for “Jukebox”) established their sonic signature – a daring mash-up of rock, hip-hop, and electronic experimentation. It set the stage for their landmark 1997 release Unit, which went triple platinum and swept five categories at the 1998 ARIA Awards, including Album of the Year. That album spawned the unforgettable Polyester Girl, Black Bugs and ! (The Song Formerly Known As) – defining an era of Australian alternative music.

Across the decades, Regurgitator have refused to play by the rules. From recording Tu-Plang in a Bangkok pop studio to locking themselves inside Melbourne’s Federation Square for Band In A Bubble in 2004, their career has been a wild experiment in sound, satire and spectacle. Albums like Eduardo and Rodriguez Wage War on T-Wrecks, Love and Paranoia and Headroxx cemented their legacy as fearless musical shapeshifters. Most recently, their 2024 album Invader and accompanying It’s So Invasive Tour reaffirmed their creative momentum.

Now, as the band hits the road again with JUKEBOXXIN’ – With A Fistful Of Fizzers, they’re taking audiences on a two-hour sugar rush through more than 30 years of hits. Expect Like It Like That, Kong Foo Sing, Black Bugs, Polyester Girl, The Song Formerly Known As, Pest, and Cocaine Runaway – all delivered with Regurgitator’s trademark absurdist wit and pulsating electro-punk groove.

Frontman Quan Yeomans, bassist Ben Ely, drummer Peter Kostic, and keyboardist Sarah have been “jukebottin’ amid droids of repetition” since 1993, turning social commentary into high-voltage satire. This tour is both a victory lap and a carnival of controlled chaos – a live retrospective of the band’s cultural footprint.

Joining the tour for most dates will be DEM MOB, the Pitjantjatjara hip-hop collective from South Australia, known for their hard-hitting message and remote community roots. Also appearing across select dates are The Wellingtons, Ritzy Kids, Tonix, The Subculture Clique, Mankind, and Golden Sunbird, with more guests to be announced.

Fans will also be able to get their hands on a long-awaited collector’s item – the 2007 album Love and Paranoia – newly pressed on vinyl and available at shows, in stores via MGM, and online through Valve Records.

For a band that has spent its entire existence poking fun at the music industry while simultaneously redefining it, JUKEBOXXIN’ 2026 feels like both a celebration and a provocation. As William Davies wrote, and the band quotes, “Nothing – markets, bots or machines – can rescue us, except our imagination.” Regurgitator have never been short of that.

JUKEBOXXIN’ 2026 Retrospective Singles Tour

With Special Guests DEM MOB and more

FRI 6 FEB – Mt Gambier, SA – The Globe (Outdoors)

SAT 7 FEB – Adelaide, SA – The Gov

SUN 8 FEB – Port Lincoln, SA – Port Lincoln Brewing Co

FRI 13 FEB – Hobart, TAS – Altar

SAT 14 FEB – Launceston, TAS – Du Cane Brewing

SUN 15 FEB – Ulverstone, TAS – The Pier

FRI 20 FEB – San Remo, VIC – Westernport

SAT 21 FEB – Ballarat, VIC – Volta

SUN 22 FEB – Bendigo, VIC – All Seasons

THUR 26 FEB – Byron Bay, QLD – Great Northern

FRI 27 FEB – Gold Coast, QLD – Miami Marketta

SAT 28 FEB – Sunshine Coast, QLD – Nortons

FRI 6 MAR – Fremantle, WA – Port Beach Garden Bar

SAT 7 MAR – Dunsborough, WA – Dunsborough Tavern

SUN 8 MAR – Perth, WA – The Carine

FRI 13 MAR – Ulladulla, NSW – Marlin Tavern

SAT 14 MAR – Canberra, ACT – The Baso

SUN 15 MAR – Albury, NSW – SS&A Club

FRI 20 MAR – Wollongong, NSW – La La La’s

SAT 21 MAR – Newcastle, NSW – King Street

SUN 22 MAR – Sydney, NSW – Crowbar (All Ages)

FRI 10 APR – Melbourne, VIC – 170 Russell

SAT 11 APR – Melbourne, VIC – The Croxton

FRI 17 APR – Cairns, QLD – Tanks Arts Centre

SAT 18 APR – Townsville, QLD – The Warehouse

SUN 19 APR – Mackay, QLD – McGuires Hotel

FRI 24 APR – Brisbane, QLD – The Tivoli

SAT 25 APR – Brisbane, QLD – The Princess (All Ages)

SUN 26 APR – Toowoomba, QLD – The Empire (All Ages)

FRI 1 MAY – Sydney, NSW – Liberty Hall

SUN 3 MAY – Springwood, NSW – Blue Mountains Theatre

Already confirmed for 2025 are dates in Darwin, Alice Springs, Belgrave, Castlemaine, Sale, Warrnambool, Torquay, Frankston, Port Macquarie, Coffs Harbour, Woy Woy, Avalon Beach, Adelaide, and Perth.

SAT 1 NOV – Adelaide, Tarntanya – Adelaide Entertainment Centre

with Grinspoon and Molly Rocket

SAT 8 NOV – Perth, Boorloo – Red Hill Auditorium

with Grinspoon, Bad//Dreems and Lonesome Dove

FRI 14 NOV – Darwin, Garramilla – Mayberry

plus special guests Dem Mob

SAT 15 NOV – Alice Springs, Mparntwe – Alice Brewing Co

plus special guests Dem Mob

THUR 20 NOV – Belgrave, Wurundjeri – Sooki Lounge

plus special guests Dem Mob

FRI 21 NOV – Castlemaine, Dja Dja Wurrung – Theatre Royal

plus special guests Dem Mob

SAT 22 NOV & SUN 23 NOV (arvo) – Sale, Gunaikurnai – Live at the Bundy*

plus special guests Laura & The Hell Cutz

FRI 28 NOV – Warrnambool – Whalers Hotel

plus special guests Dem Mob and Disgruntled Civil Servant

SAT 29 NOV – Torquay, Wadawurrung – Torquay Hotel*

plus special guests The Wellingtons

SUN 30 NOV – Frankston, Bunurong – Singing Bird* (all ages)

plus special guests Tongue Disolver and Rub

FRI 5 DEC – Port Macquarie, Guruk – Finnians

plus special guests Dem Mob and Mediocre Sunrise

SAT 6 DEC – Coffs Harbour, Gumbaynggirr – The Hoey Moey

plus special guests Dem Mob

FRI 12 DEC – Woy Woy – Everglades

plus special guests Dem Mob and Ritzy Kids

SAT 13 DEC – Avalon Beach, Garigal – Avalon Beach RSL

plus special guests Dem Mob

Tickets available now from the Regurgitator Oztix outlet and usual retailers.

Full info: https://regurgitator.oztix.com.au/

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)