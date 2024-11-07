Renee Geyer Live At The Eureka Hotel 1979 To Be Released - Noise11.com

‘Renee Geyer Live At The Eureka Hotel 1979’ is the next album release in the ARCA Desk Tape Series.

These recordings are sourced from the mixing desk by a crew members, Gerry Georgettis for the Eureka Hotel show in Geelong in 1979 and Geoff Wheadon for the Tivoli in Sydney in 1982.

ROAD CREW 1979 – 1982

Gerry Georgettis (R.I.P) (sound ‘79)

Geoff Wheadon (R.I.P)(sound ‘82)

Mark Williams (monitors)

Bill “Cookie” Cook (R.I.P)(stage)

Grant Jennings (R.I.P) (lights)

RENEE GEYER BAND MEMBERS 1979 – 1982

Renée Geyer – vocals

Mal Logan – keyboards

Barry ‘Big Goose’ Sullivan – bass guitar

Venetta Fields – backing vocals

Stuart Fraser – guitar

Ted ‘The Head’ Yanni – guitar

Harry Brus – bass

Mark Punch – guitar

Tim Partridge – bass

Greg Tell – drums

Brenton White – guitar

Rex Bullen – keyboards

John Watson – drums

Chris Haig – bass

Steve Hopes – drums

Geoff Oakes – saxophone, percussion

Russell Smith – trumpet, flugle, percussion

Sunil De Silva – percussion

Trevor White – backing vocals

Peter Chambers – backing vocals

KEVIN BORICH EXPRESS (1979)

Kevin Borich guitar, vocals

Tim Partridge bass, backing vocals

John Annas drums, backing vocals

TRACKS

1 The Thrill Is Gone 1979

2 Chickaboom 1979

3 Set Me Free 1979

4 That Did It Babe 1979

5 Baby Be Mine 1979

6 Shakin’ All Over 1979

7 Great Balls Of Fire 1979

8 Look What You Done 1982

9 Baby I’m Missing You 1982

10 Say I Love 1982

11 Do I Move You 1982

12 On My Way 1982

13 News For You 1982

RENEE GEYER LIVE at the Eureka Hotel 1979 and the Tivoli Sydney 1982 live tape and all the ARCA Desk Tape Series recordings are available through Black Box Records – ARCA (australianroadcrew.com.au)

