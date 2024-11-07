Renee Geyer Live At The Eureka Hotel 1979 To Be Released - Noise11.com

‘Renee Geyer Live At The Eureka Hotel 1979’ is the next album release in the ARCA Desk Tape Series.
These recordings are sourced from the mixing desk by a crew members, Gerry Georgettis for the Eureka Hotel show in Geelong in 1979 and Geoff Wheadon for the Tivoli in Sydney in 1982.
ROAD CREW 1979 – 1982
Gerry Georgettis (R.I.P) (sound ‘79)
Geoff Wheadon (R.I.P)(sound ‘82)
Mark Williams (monitors)
Bill “Cookie” Cook (R.I.P)(stage)
Grant Jennings (R.I.P) (lights)
RENEE GEYER BAND MEMBERS 1979 – 1982
Renée Geyer – vocals
Mal Logan – keyboards
Barry ‘Big Goose’ Sullivan – bass guitar
Venetta Fields – backing vocals
Stuart Fraser – guitar
Ted ‘The Head’ Yanni – guitar
Harry Brus – bass
Mark Punch – guitar
Tim Partridge – bass
Greg Tell – drums
Brenton White – guitar
Rex Bullen – keyboards
John Watson – drums
Chris Haig – bass
Steve Hopes – drums
Geoff Oakes – saxophone, percussion
Russell Smith – trumpet, flugle, percussion
Sunil De Silva – percussion
Trevor White – backing vocals
Peter Chambers – backing vocals
KEVIN BORICH EXPRESS (1979)
Kevin Borich guitar, vocals
Tim Partridge bass, backing vocals
John Annas drums, backing vocals
TRACKS
1 The Thrill Is Gone 1979
2 Chickaboom 1979
3 Set Me Free 1979
4 That Did It Babe 1979
5 Baby Be Mine 1979
6 Shakin’ All Over 1979
7 Great Balls Of Fire 1979
8 Look What You Done 1982
9 Baby I’m Missing You 1982
10 Say I Love 1982
11 Do I Move You 1982
12 On My Way 1982
13 News For You 1982
RENEE GEYER LIVE at the Eureka Hotel 1979 and the Tivoli Sydney 1982 live tape and all the ARCA Desk Tape Series recordings are available through Black Box Records – ARCA (australianroadcrew.com.au)
