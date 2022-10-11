Rex Orange Country Charged with Sexual Assault - Noise11.com

UK songwriter and singer Alexander O’Connor (aka Rex Orange County) has been charged with six counts of sexual assault of a women in June.

It is alleged that O’Connor assaulted the woman six times over a two day period including in a taxi, at his home and in London’s West End.

Alex appeared in court in London on 10 October. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His representative issued the following statement. “Alex is shocked by the allegations, which he denies, and looks forward to clearing his name in court. He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”

The timing now explains the sudden cancellation of Rex Orange County’s international dates including Australia, New Zealand and Europe. He posted earlier, “I am having to spend some time at home this year and I will not be able to continue with touring as planned. This is the last thing I want to do. I love touring and I am so sorry to be letting anyone down. I look forward to getting back to it as soon as I can.”

