 Rex Orange Country Charged with Sexual Assault - Noise11.com
Rex Orange County

Rex Orange County

Rex Orange Country Charged with Sexual Assault

by Paul Cashmere on October 11, 2022

in News

UK songwriter and singer Alexander O’Connor (aka Rex Orange County) has been charged with six counts of sexual assault of a women in June.

It is alleged that O’Connor assaulted the woman six times over a two day period including in a taxi, at his home and in London’s West End.

Alex appeared in court in London on 10 October. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His representative issued the following statement. “Alex is shocked by the allegations, which he denies, and looks forward to clearing his name in court. He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”

The timing now explains the sudden cancellation of Rex Orange County’s international dates including Australia, New Zealand and Europe. He posted earlier, “I am having to spend some time at home this year and I will not be able to continue with touring as planned. This is the last thing I want to do. I love touring and I am so sorry to be letting anyone down. I look forward to getting back to it as soon as I can.”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce Rejects Accusation of Stealing From Right Said Fred

Beyoncé has shut down a claim suggesting she sampled a Right Said Fred song without permission.

23 hours ago
Sam Smith plays the Town Hall in Melbourne at an intimate show put on by iHeart Radio, KiisFM and Optus Yes. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sam Smith Is Heading For A UK No 1

The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

2 days ago
5 Seconds Of Summer, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Australian Album Chart: 5 Seconds of Summer Land at No 1

The fifth studio album for Sydney band 5 Seconds of Summer named "5SOS5" becomes their fifth successive No.1 Album.

October 3, 2022
Yungblud
Yungblud Performs At London NFL Match

Yungblud headlined the National Football League (NFL) Halftime Show in London on Sunday afternoon.

October 3, 2022
Kelly Clarkson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Kelly Clarkson and Kelsey Ballerini Collaborate

Kelly Clarkson recorded her collaboration with Kelsea Ballerini hours after agreeing to feature on the song.

October 3, 2022
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran ‘Thinking Out Loud’ Copyright Case To Go To Trial

Ed Sheeran is set to face a jury in New York over a copyright infringement case about his 2014 song Thinking Out Loud.

October 1, 2022
Post Malone
Post Malone Returns To Touring After Accident

Post Malone has resumed his tour after suffering breathing issues.

September 28, 2022