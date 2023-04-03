 Richard Clapton Prepares For The 50th Anniversary of His Debut Album ‘Prussian Blue’ - Noise11.com
Richard Clapton at Bakehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman

Richard Clapton at Bakehouse photo by Ros O'Gorman

Richard Clapton Prepares For The 50th Anniversary of His Debut Album ‘Prussian Blue’

by Paul Cashmere on April 3, 2023

in News

Richard Clapton is marking the 50th anniversary of the release of his first album ‘Prussian Blue’ with two shows in Sydney and Melbourne.

Richard started his first band in the UK before relocating to Germany and then back to Melbourne. ‘Prussian Blue’ tells stories of the journey.

Richard tells Noise11.com, “The first two or three years of my career in Australia were quite odd really. I started out in bands in London and got deported because the American band I put together were importing pot into the UK. I had already made friends in Berlin so I headed there. I was in bands in Berlin and really believed we had a shot with the original Warners. That would have been ’69 or ’70. We were just hippy bums driving from Berlin to Munich and invested a lot of money we didn’t have to buy equipment. We had the same name as an American band called Sopwith Camel. We were sent a legal letter, a cease and desist. Regrettably the record company in Munich got cold feet and didn’t go ahead with the deal”.

The first songs started in German. “I began to write about being booted out of the UK. I was on a train, hence the song ‘Last Train To Marseilles’, which is probably the first serious song I ever wrote,” he says.

“I wrote ‘Southern Germany’. It virtually 50/50,” he said.

“‘I Wanna Be A Survivor’ was a Kings Cross, Sydney song when I was living in a rat infested dump in Kings Cross looking over the harbour.”

“I had been in the folky scene in Berlin and Munich. There were really great folk clubs in Sydney then and I was doing the rounds of them. I accepted an invitation from one of the folky guys to move in with him in Chippendale, which is Redfern. I came straight from Southern Germany to crashing out at a pad in Chippendale. The ‘Prussian Blue’ album is not a transition. It was straight out of Germany into Sydney. The album is 50% very German and 50% very Australian”.

Richard has two shows for Sydney on 15 April and Melbourne on 19 May to mark the milestone.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Peter Shelley Gee Baby
Pete Shelley Dies At Age 80

British 70s pop singer Peter Shelley has died at the age of 80.

22 seconds ago
Seymour Stein photo by Ros O'Gorman
Legendary Record Company Man Seymour Stein Dead At 80

Legendary record company man Seymour Stein has died at age 80.

5 hours ago
The Cure frontman Robert Smith performs at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on Thursday 28 July 2016.
The Cure Cancel 7000 Resale Tickets In The USA

The Cure have cancelled over 7,000 tickets to their US tour in a bid to tackle touts.

10 hours ago
Rod Stewart A Day On The Green 31 March 23 Pic Credit Shotz by David Jackson
Sir Rod Stewart and the Case of the Blinding Dumplings, A Day On The Green REVIEW

Quick call Benedict Cumberbatch, Sir Rod and the Case of the Blinding Dumplings needs to be made into a Sherlock Holmes movie now. Rod Stewart is as hilarious as he is entertaining. He doesn’t take himself seriously. His show is a party.

2 days ago
John Farnham photo by Ros O'Gorman
Update on the Health of John Farnham

The family of John Farnham have issued the following update on John's health. Noise11 is republishing the entire statement unedited for your information.

3 days ago
Lost Weekend A Love Story May Pang John Lennon
May Pang and John’s Lennon’s ‘The Lost Weekend: A Love Story’ #REVIEW

‘The Lost Weekend: A Love Story’ is the story of John Lennon and May Pang's affair from 1973 to 1975. 23 year old May was John and Yoko’s personal assistant in 1973. When John and Yoko were having problems Yoko suggested May should start going out with John but she did not expect what was about to happen. It became a full-blown love affair.

4 days ago
Rod Stewart at Rod Laver Arena 14 March 2023 photo Bron Robinson
Rod Stewart Performs ‘Handbags and Gladrags’ and ‘Downtown Train’ For Sydney

Rod Stewart had a couple of surprises for his Sydney fans last night. For the first time in 2023 Rod dug deep to perform his 1991 hit ‘Downtown Train’ and from his very first album in 1969 ‘Handbags and Gladrags’.

4 days ago