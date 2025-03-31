Ricky Martin and Rita Ora Announce Australian Arena Dates - Noise11.com

Ricky Martin will tour Australia for the fifth time and he is bringing Rita Ora back for her third tour.

Ricky Martin last toured Australia in 2015. He also toured in 2013, 2000 and 1998. Rita toured in 2019 and 2013.

Ricky’s first hit in Australia was ‘Maria’ (no1, 1995).

He then scored his second number one, ‘La Copa de la Vida/The Cup of Life’ in 1998.

Rita Ora’s first hit in Australia was ‘How We Do (Party) no 9, 2012).

Her biggest hit was ‘I Will Never Let You Down’ (no 5, 2014).

AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES AND VENUES

Melbourne: Saturday, November 1, 2025 – Rod Laver Arena

Brisbane: Thursday, November 6, 2025 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Canberra: Saturday, November 8, 2025 – GIO Stadium

Sydney: Monday, November 10, 2025 – Qudos Bank Arena

General Public tickets go on sale at 12 Noon (local time) Tuesday, April 8.

Go to www.ticketek.com.au

