Ricky Martin and Rita Ora Announce Australian Arena Dates - Noise11.com

Ricky Martin will tour Australia for the fifth time and he is bringing Rita Ora back for her third tour.
Ricky Martin last toured Australia in 2015. He also toured in 2013, 2000 and 1998. Rita toured in 2019 and 2013.
Ricky’s first hit in Australia was ‘Maria’ (no1, 1995).
He then scored his second number one, ‘La Copa de la Vida/The Cup of Life’ in 1998.
Rita Ora’s first hit in Australia was ‘How We Do (Party) no 9, 2012).
Her biggest hit was ‘I Will Never Let You Down’ (no 5, 2014).
AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES AND VENUES
Melbourne: Saturday, November 1, 2025 – Rod Laver Arena
Brisbane: Thursday, November 6, 2025 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Canberra: Saturday, November 8, 2025 – GIO Stadium
Sydney: Monday, November 10, 2025 – Qudos Bank Arena
General Public tickets go on sale at 12 Noon (local time) Tuesday, April 8.
