 Ricky Martin and Rita Ora Announce Australian Arena Dates - Noise11.com

Ricky Martin supplied by TEG Dainty

Ricky Martin and Rita Ora Announce Australian Arena Dates

by Paul Cashmere on March 31, 2025

in News

Ricky Martin will tour Australia for the fifth time and he is bringing Rita Ora back for her third tour.

Ricky Martin last toured Australia in 2015. He also toured in 2013, 2000 and 1998. Rita toured in 2019 and 2013.

Ricky’s first hit in Australia was ‘Maria’ (no1, 1995).

He then scored his second number one, ‘La Copa de la Vida/The Cup of Life’ in 1998.

Rita Ora’s first hit in Australia was ‘How We Do (Party) no 9, 2012).

Her biggest hit was ‘I Will Never Let You Down’ (no 5, 2014).

AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES AND VENUES

Melbourne: Saturday, November 1, 2025 – Rod Laver Arena
Brisbane: Thursday, November 6, 2025 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Canberra: Saturday, November 8, 2025 – GIO Stadium
Sydney: Monday, November 10, 2025 – Qudos Bank Arena

General Public tickets go on sale at 12 Noon (local time) Tuesday, April 8.
Go to www.ticketek.com.au

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook Ricky Martin supplied by TEG Dainty

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Corrs at Hope Estate Winery 26 November 2022
The Corrs Play The Royal Albert Hall for Teenage Cancer Trust

The Corrs delivered a spellbinding performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall, revisiting the venue that played a pivotal role in launching their career. The Irish pop-rock icons took to the stage in support of the Teenage Cancer Trust, an event that continues to bring together some of the biggest names in music and entertainment to raise vital funds for young people with cancer.

1 day ago
Dog Trumpet
New Music For Dog Trumpet – Reg Mombassa’s ‘Live Forever’

Dog Trumpet have brand new music for 2025, their first since 2022, with the Reg Mombassa penned ‘Live Forever’.

4 days ago
Sublime
Sublime Working On First Album Since 1996

Sublime are back in the recording studio and working on their first new record since the mid-1990s.

4 days ago
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Ready First Tour In Five Years

Bay Area / LA rock band, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club has announced a North America Tour, in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the band’s 2005 seminal album,Howl kicking off September 25, 2025.

6 days ago
The Superjesus
The Superjesus Release First Album in 22 Years

After 22 years The Superjesus have a new album. ‘The Superjesus’ is the fourth album for the band and first since 2003’s ‘Rock Music’.

March 24, 2025
Fatboy Slim at Northern Soul Fish Shop St Kilda 19 March 2025 photo Winston Robinson
Fatboy Slim’s Full One-Hour Set from Northern Soul Chip Show St Kilda

Fatboy Slim has premiered the complete one hour set he did at Northern Soul Chip Shop in St Kilda in Melbourne, Australia on Wednesday evening.

March 21, 2025
Erykah Badu, Noise11, Photo
Erykah Badu To Release First Album In 15 Years

Erykah Badu is working on her first album in 15 years.

March 21, 2025