Ringo Starr Returns To The Album Format With 2025 Release 'Look Up' - Noise11.com

I thought Ringo Starr was done making albums. At least that’s what he said when he started to release his series of EPs in 2021 but all has changed and Ringo has a new album ‘Look Up’ on the way.

In 2021, Ringo said, “I’ve been saying I only want to release EPs at this point and this is the next one. What a blessing it’s been during this year to have a studio here at home and be able to collaborate with so many great musicians, some I’ve worked with before and some new friends.”

Ringo posted to his socials this week, “Are you ready? Are you getting excited tomorrow? Friday The first track release from my album look up is called time on my hands. Peace love Ringo”.

The album preview is called ‘Time On My Hands’.

‘Look Up’ will be a country album with lots of special guests.

1. Breathless (feat. Billy Strings)

2. Look Up (feat. Molly Tuttle)

3. Time On My Hands

4. Never Let Me Go (feat. Billy Strings)

5. I Live For Your Love (feat. Molly Tuttle)

6. Come Back (feat. Lucius)

7. Can You Hear Me Call (feat. Molly Tuttle)

8. Rosetta (feat. Billy Strings & Larkin Poe)

9. You Want Some

10. String Theory (feat. Molly Tuttle & Larkin Poe)

11. Thankful (feat. Alison Krauss)

‘Look Up’ will be released January 10, 2025.

Ringo’s last album was ‘What’s My Name’ in 2019. He then said he was not interested in the album format anymore and went on to released five EPs, ‘Zoom In’ (2021), ‘Change The World’ (2021), ‘EP3’ (2022), ‘Rewind Forward’ (2023) and ‘Crooked Boy’ (2024).

So instead of fans buying one album, Ringo forced fans to buy five EP to get a total of 21 songs with each physical EP costing about the same as an album anyway. Checking on Amazon today, four of the five are available for a combined cost of $119.86 which is a ludicrous price to pay for a CD.

So great to see you back making albums again Ringo. You do realise you can’t sell this for $150 don’t you?

‘Look Up’ will be Ringo’s second Country album. The first ‘Beaucoups of Blues’ was released in September 1970, not long after Paul McCartney’s ‘McCartney’ (April 1970), The Beatles ‘Let It Be’ (May 1970) and before George Harrison ‘All Things Must Pass’ (November 1970) and ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ (December 1970).

