Ringo Starr Tests Positive To Covid A Second Time – Tour Cancelled - Noise11.com

Ringo Starr has cancelled all upcoming dates on his North American tour after testing positive to Covid for a second time.

In a statement, Ringo said “I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid the rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love.”

I’m sure you’ll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid the rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love Ringo. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🎵🍒🥦🌈☮️ pic.twitter.com/lmniGLE9dZ — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 13, 2022

Ringo initially tested positive for Covid and had to cancel six dates in the USA and Canada. The remaining cancelled dates are for the shows in San Jose, Paso Robles, Los Angeles and Mexico City.

