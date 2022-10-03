 Sir Ringo Starr Catches Covid And Cancels Shows On American Tour - Noise11.com
Ringo Starr photo by Ros O'Gorman

Sir Ringo Starr Catches Covid And Cancels Shows On American Tour

by Paul Cashmere on October 4, 2022

in News

Sir Ringo Starr has been sidelined with Covid and has been forced to postpone six of his All-Starr Band shows.

The tour will now resume in Seattle on October 11.

In a statement from Ringo’s website, it says,

“Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band were forced to cancel their recent shows at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo Michigan and at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, MN due to illness. It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates”

As of today the following shows have been canceled:

October 2 Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino
October 4 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Canada Life Centre
October 5 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Sasktel Centre
October 6 Lethbridge, Alberta – Enmax Centre
October 8 Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre
October 9 Penticton, BC – South Okanagon Events Centre

Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon.

