Sir Ringo Starr Catches Covid And Cancels Shows On American Tour - Noise11.com

Sir Ringo Starr has been sidelined with Covid and has been forced to postpone six of his All-Starr Band shows.

The tour will now resume in Seattle on October 11.

In a statement from Ringo’s website, it says,

“Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band were forced to cancel their recent shows at Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo Michigan and at Mystic Lake Casino in Prior Lake, MN due to illness. It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates” As of today the following shows have been canceled: October 2 Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Casino

October 4 Winnipeg, Manitoba – Canada Life Centre

October 5 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – Sasktel Centre

October 6 Lethbridge, Alberta – Enmax Centre

October 8 Abbotsford, BC – Abbotsford Centre

October 9 Penticton, BC – South Okanagon Events Centre Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans and hope to see them back out on the road soon.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

