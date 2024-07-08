 Rita Ora Performs To Over 50,000 In Bucharest - Noise11.com
Rita Ora (image from Warner Music)

Rita Ora (image from Warner Music)

Rita Ora Performs To Over 50,000 In Bucharest

by Music-News.com on July 9, 2024

in News

Rita Ora performed for over 50,000 fans at the Saga Festival in Bucharest.

Rita headlined the music extravaganza in the Romanian capital on Friday night (05.07.24) playing a set packed with her biggest hits.

Rita opened with her 2019 hit ‘Ritual’ before working her way through tracks such as ‘Let You Love Me’, ‘Your Song’ and latest single ‘Ask and You Shall Receive’.

The singer closed her show with ‘Hot Right Now’, ‘Lonely Together’ and debut single ‘Anywhere’.

After the show, Rita took to her Instagram account to thank everyone who attended the festival and made it such a special evening.

She wrote: “Bucharest that was AMAZING!! Thanks for having me @saga_festival, headlining to all 50,000 of you was everything!!!”

For her performance Rita – who was photographed by Andreea Popa – wore a tiny T-shirt emblazoned with lips which she matched a pair of shimmering green hot pants. She completed the look with some three-layer golden cuffs.

Rita’s latest single ‘Ask and You Shall Receive’ was co-written by British music star Raye and is about “seizing the moment romantically” with someone special.

She previously said: “The song is full of upbeat, summery vibes and is about seizing the moment romantically, and diving straight in with that special someone.

“It was co-written by the amazing Raye, which feels like such a full circle moment, as I have so many amazing memories from when we were on the road together for the Phoenix tour.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Confirms Final Euro Dates for Mathematics Tour

Ed Sheeran has announced the final European dates for his mammoth Mathematics Tour.

1 day ago
Nicki Minaj photo by Gerry Nicholls
Nicki Minaj Cancels Show Due To Safety Concerns

Nicki Minaj was forced to cancel her headlining performance at SAGA Festival on Sunday night due to a planned protest in Bucharest.

1 day ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Funds Music Education Program For UK Schools

Ed Sheeran has opened up about a new high school scheme he is funding to improve music learning.

4 days ago
Kings Of Leon. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Kings of Leon Perform At British Grand Prix

Northamptonshire, UK: Kings of Leon kick-started one of the biggest weekends in the British music and sporting calendar with an unforgettable performance at Silverstone ahead of the 2024 British Grand Prix.

4 days ago
The Rubens 2024
The Rubens Christen Next Album ‘Soda’

The Rubens will release their fifth album ‘Soda’ in September.

5 days ago
Childish Gambino (supplied)
Childish Gambino Album ‘Bando Stone & The New World’ Coming July 19

Donald Glover has announced a released date for his next Childish Gambino album ‘Bando Stone & the New World’ but he has also revealed it will be his last Childish Gambino album.

6 days ago
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa To Play Her First Wembley Headline Shows

Dua Lipa is “absolutely thrilled” she is set to play Wembley Stadium this time next year.

July 2, 2024