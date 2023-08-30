RNB Fridayz Live Reveals 2023 Line-up - Noise11.com

RNB Fridayz Live is returning in November with 10 acts heading to Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney, Perth and Auckland.

Jason Derulo

Boyz Ii Men

Flo Rida

Kelly Rowland

Jojo

112

Baby Bash

Travie Mccoy

Havana Brown

50 Years Of Hip Hop Countdown:

Vinn Rock & Dj Kay Gee Of Naughty By Nature

Resident Dj Yo! Mafia

Hosted By Abbie Chatfield & Fatman Scoop

Dates are:

Friday 10 November

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 11 November

HBF Park | Perth

Sunday 12 November

AEC Arena | Adelaide, SA

All Ages

Thursday 16 November

Spark Arena | Auckland

Friday 17 November

Brisbane Showgrounds | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 18 November

GIANTS Stadium | Sydney, NSW

