RNB Fridayz Live Reveals 2023 Line-up - Noise11.com

RNB Fridayz Live is returning in November with 10 acts heading to Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney, Perth and Auckland.
Jason Derulo
Boyz Ii Men
Flo Rida
Kelly Rowland
Jojo
112
Baby Bash
Travie Mccoy
Havana Brown
50 Years Of Hip Hop Countdown:
Vinn Rock & Dj Kay Gee Of Naughty By Nature
Resident Dj Yo! Mafia
Hosted By Abbie Chatfield & Fatman Scoop
Dates are:
Friday 10 November
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC
Saturday 11 November
HBF Park | Perth
Sunday 12 November
AEC Arena | Adelaide, SA
All Ages
Thursday 16 November
Spark Arena | Auckland
Friday 17 November
Brisbane Showgrounds | Brisbane, QLD
Saturday 18 November
GIANTS Stadium | Sydney, NSW
