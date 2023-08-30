 RNB Fridayz Live Reveals 2023 Line-up - Noise11.com
Jason Derulo, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Jason Derulo, Photo Ros O'Gorman

RNB Fridayz Live Reveals 2023 Line-up

by Paul Cashmere on August 31, 2023

in News

RNB Fridayz Live is returning in November with 10 acts heading to Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney, Perth and Auckland.

Jason Derulo
Boyz Ii Men
Flo Rida
Kelly Rowland
Jojo
112
Baby Bash
Travie Mccoy
Havana Brown
50 Years Of Hip Hop Countdown:
Vinn Rock & Dj Kay Gee Of Naughty By Nature
Resident Dj Yo! Mafia
Hosted By Abbie Chatfield & Fatman Scoop

Dates are:

Friday 10 November
Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Saturday 11 November
HBF Park | Perth

Sunday 12 November
AEC Arena | Adelaide, SA
All Ages

Thursday 16 November
Spark Arena | Auckland

Friday 17 November
Brisbane Showgrounds | Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 18 November
GIANTS Stadium | Sydney, NSW

