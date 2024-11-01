Roachford Set For 2025 Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Andrew Roachford will return to Australia in 2025.
Roachford had a number two album in Australia in 1994 with ‘Permanent Shade of Blue’. The hit from the album, ‘Only To Be With You’, reached number 21 in Australia.
‘Cuddly Toy’ reached number 24 for Roachford in 1989.
In 2010, Roachford joined Mike + The Mechanics for seventh and eighth albums ‘The Road’ and ‘Let Me Fly’.
ROACHFORD May 2025 Australian Tour Dates
Friday 16th May – FREMANTLE, Freo.Social
Saturday 17th May – ADELAIDE, The Gov
Friday 23rd May – MELBOURNE, 170 Russell
Saturday 24th May – SYDNEY, Manning Bar
Sunday 25th May – BRISBANE, The Triffid
