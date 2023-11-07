 Robbie Williams Calls 'Rudebox' Album A Mistake - Noise11.com
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Robbie Williams Calls ‘Rudebox’ Album A Mistake

by Music-News.com on November 8, 2023

in News

Robbie Williams wishes he’d waited longer to release his 2006 Ivor Novello nominated single Rudebox.

While speaking to NME, Williams lamented his decision to release the 2006 song as the first single and title track of his seventh solo album.

“My biggest regret is putting that out as the first single,” Robbie told the outlet. “If I’d have put it out third and explained properly (that) it’s daft – I know! I’m not trying to be a grime artist. I know it’s daft.”

Williams’ interview came ahead of his four-part Netflix documentary, titled Robbie Williams. The documentary series is set for release on 8 November.

“In the documentary, the biggest cringe point for me is explaining to an audience who are about to listen to Rudebox for the first time that this is gonna be the biggest single since Angels,” he continued to NME. “Then I had another thought about it, that it’s my second most important single because Angels gave me the career and Rudebox heralded the end of my imperial phase. So in a way I was right, but not in the way I wanted to be.”

