Robbie Williams Istanbul Concert Cancelled Amid Protests and Safety Concerns - Noise11.com

British pop superstar Robbie Williams has had his long-planned Istanbul concert cancelled just days before it was due to take place, after Turkish authorities pulled the plug citing “public safety concerns” following intense protests and social media campaigns accusing the singer of being “Zionist.”

The concert, scheduled for 7 October at Istanbul’s Atakoy Marina, was to be the final stop of Williams’ Britpop world tour – his first large-scale international run since his 2022 XXV shows. But controversy quickly surrounded the event when Turkish NGOs and pro-Palestinian activists called for its cancellation, objecting to Williams’ past performances in Israel and his family’s Jewish heritage.

For several days leading up to the planned show, Turkish social media was flooded with posts demanding that the event be scrapped. The Islamic Solidarity Platform, a coalition of Turkish organisations known for supporting the Palestinian cause, announced plans for demonstrations under the slogan “Zionist Robbie Williams, get out of Turkey!”

Williams, who is married to Turkish-born American actress Ayda Field, has spoken openly about his family’s Jewish background. During a concert in Israel in 2023, he told the audience that he and Field raise their four children with elements of Jewish tradition “to keep some of the family’s history alive.” He even revealed a tattoo on his wrist featuring the Hebrew word simcha, meaning “joy.”

In a statement to fans on Instagram, the 51-year-old singer said he was “deeply sorry” about the cancellation. “City authorities have cancelled the show in the interests of public safety,” he wrote. “The last thing I would ever want to do is jeopardise the safety of my fans – their safety and security come first. To end this epic run of dates in front of my Turkish fans was my dream, given the close connections my family have with this wonderful country.”

The Istanbul Governor’s Office reportedly made the decision after assessing potential security risks linked to the planned protests. Ticketing company Bubilet confirmed that refunds would be processed immediately.

The concert was set for the second anniversary of the Hamas-led attack on Israel on 7 October 2023, a date that has become symbolically charged throughout the region. Critics of the event argued that scheduling it on that day was provocative, while supporters countered that Williams’ music should not be politicised.

The decision echoes a similar incident last month, when Turkish authorities cancelled a concert by French singer Enrico Macias, who was also accused of expressing pro-Israel sentiments. In both cases, government officials cited “public safety” as the reason, though no specific threats were publicly detailed.

The controversy highlights the increasingly difficult climate for international performers in Turkey, where the government’s strong criticism of Israel and support for the Palestinian cause have deepened political sensitivities around Western artists seen as sympathetic to Israel.

For Robbie Williams, the cancellation ends what has otherwise been a hugely successful year. His Britpop world tour, which began in May, has drawn more than 1.2 million fans across Europe, with sold-out shows in London, Amsterdam, Berlin, and Athens. Istanbul was intended to be both the tour finale and a personal milestone – his first ever concert in Turkey.

Williams first rose to fame as a teenager with Take That, one of the UK’s biggest boy bands of the 1990s. After leaving the group in 1995, he launched a solo career that quickly made him one of Britain’s best-selling artists. His 1997 debut album Life Thru a Lens produced the timeless hit “Angels,” which remains one of the most played songs in UK radio history. Over the next two decades, Williams released chart-topping albums including I’ve Been Expecting You, Sing When You’re Winning and Escapology, selling more than 77 million records worldwide.

Known for his charismatic showmanship, cheeky humour and Britpop swagger, Williams has also faced personal challenges. In recent interviews he has spoken openly about mental health issues and revealed a diagnosis of Tourette syndrome, which he says helped him understand years of intrusive thoughts and tics.

Despite the Istanbul setback, Williams shows no signs of slowing down. He is currently preparing for the release of his next studio album, Britpop, due early next year, which revisits the guitar-driven sound of 1990s British pop and features collaborations with producers who helped define that era.

While fans in Turkey will have to wait for a new date, the cancellation underscores how deeply politics continues to intersect with music in 2025. For Williams, who has always walked the line between irreverence and vulnerability, the Istanbul episode is another reminder that global fame can carry unexpected costs, even for an artist whose message has long been one of joy, love, and connection.

