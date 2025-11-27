Oasis Close Live ‘25, Liam Gallagher Dismisses New Music And Teases Europe 2026 - Noise11.com

Oasis have closed the chapter on their long-anticipated Live ‘25 Tour, finishing in Sao Paulo after 41 shows across 142 days that reignited one of the most influential partnerships in British rock. The tour marked the first time Liam and Noel Gallagher had shared a stage in 16 years, a break defined by personal tension, separate solo careers, and persistent speculation about the fate of the Britpop giants.

The reunion, which travelled through the UK, Ireland, the United States and South America, drew generational crowds who came to hear the band responsible for era-defining records such as Definitely Maybe, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? and Be Here Now. Oasis acknowledged the emotional weight of the run, writing that the “love, joy, tears and euphoria” of the tour would not be forgotten. The group also confirmed a “pause for a period of reflection,” signalling a temporary retreat while decisions are made about what comes next.

Despite the global momentum, Liam Gallagher has stated firmly that Oasis will not record new material. When asked on X about the prospects of fresh songs, Liam responded with a blunt refusal, arguing that new work would not match the legacy tracks that turned Oasis into one of the UK’s most significant cultural exports of the 1990s.

Liam, now 53, reinforced his view by saying that he is content performing the early catalogue that shaped a generation. For him, nostalgia remains the core of the experience, and he sees no need to push the band into creative directions that may fall short of fan expectation. Oasis, he said, built something singular between 1994 and 2008, and he is comfortable leaving the studio output in that era.

While Liam has ruled out new songs, internal discussions are underway about a potential greatest hits release and further live activity. Sources close to the band have suggested that the demand for more shows has not gone unnoticed, and that the response to the reunion has encouraged both Gallagher brothers to evaluate their next steps.

The tour also featured the return of founding guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs for the final shows, adding another layer of nostalgia and reinforcing the classic identity of the lineup. The presence of Bonehead, who played on the band’s first three albums, strengthened the sense that Oasis were reconnecting with their foundational history.

Although official plans remain unconfirmed, Liam has made it clear that a European run is high on his wish list. When a fan asked what he wanted for Christmas, Liam replied, “A European tour,” later adding that he is “mad for Oasis touring Europe,” which he described as his “favourite country.”

Oasis did not perform in mainland Europe during the Live ‘25 dates, despite hitting key markets across the UK, Ireland, the United States and South America. Liam has continued to float the idea publicly, suggesting that the band’s setlist has “loads more classics” that were not included on the reunion tour. Among the tracks he named for potential future shows were The Hindu Times, Columbia, Go Let It Out and The Shock Of The Lightning.

Hints about the future have come steadily from Liam, both during the tour and online. At Wembley in September he told fans, “See you next year,” before playfully scolding himself for the slip. When asked on X whether he was disappointed about the tour ending, he answered, “It’s not even half time yet,” fuelling speculation that Oasis may return sooner than expected.

Liam also told fans that he expects to be performing “next year and the year after,” although he stressed that final decisions are not his alone. Oasis, he explained, must “sit down and discuss these things,” adding that if it were entirely up to him the band “would be touring till the day we die.”

Formed in Manchester in 1991, Oasis rose from local notoriety to international dominance within four years, driven by the Gallagher brothers’ chemistry, rivalry and distinct songwriting approaches. Their debut Definitely Maybe remains one of the fastest-selling debut albums in UK history, followed by Morning Glory, which produced anthems that continue to fill stadiums.

The band became emblematic of the Britpop movement, carrying themselves with sharp humour, sharp tension and an unwavering belief in their creative force. Their breakup in 2009 ended one of rock’s most famous partnerships, leaving fans uncertain whether they would ever see the siblings share a stage again.

Live ‘25 restored that partnership, if only on the road, and the results have set the global fanbase buzzing about what comes next. The future of Oasis remains in the hands of Liam and Noel, but Liam’s enthusiasm for more touring suggests that the reunion may not be over, even if new music remains off the table.

