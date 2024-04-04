 Robbie Williams Wants To Upset People Like Matty Healy - Noise11.com
Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson

Robbie Williams at A Day On The Green Geelong 2023 photo by Winston Robinson

Robbie Williams Wants To Upset People Like Matty Healy

by Music-News.com on April 5, 2024

in News

Robbie Williams has lamented the “boring” state of the current music scene, whilst hailing The 1975’s Matty Healy the “only commercially viable Pop/Rock star” who is “willing to be something other than beige.”

Robbie has vowed that he himself he’s going to get his “rebellious streak” back that he shares with the outspoken Matty and start offending people, because he’s tired of people fearing cancel culture.

In a new Instagram post, he penned: “How boring is the music scene right now? Im not attacking the music itself. im just lamenting the death of friction, danger, personality,

I’ll admit I’ve vanilled myself into a corner trying to chase what’s gone. I get it everyone’s scared. No one knows what you’ll say that will get you cancelled.

No one knows what you’ve already said or written that will end you. So many people to offend.

“Matt Healy is the only commercially viable Pop/Rock star that I can see who is willing to be something other than beige. I really like Matt he’s unhinged, super smart, super talented and willing to upset. Upsetting for a cause. The cause being a complicated inner life a rebellious streak and boredom.

“I’ve gotta get some of that energy back in my musical life. Like I say ‘’so many people to offend’’ I hope I have time to fit them all in.

“It’s time to take the **** again…and im looking forward to it. (sic)”

Matty’s rebellious actions include The 1975 being banned from Malaysia, where same-sex activity is illegal, after he protested the laws by kissing his male bassist Ross MacDonald during their show at the Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur last summer.

Matty’s own bandmates have also had to cut his microphone when he got a bit too outspoken onstage.

Healy also made some controversial comments on podcasts, including branding Ice Spice, 24, a “chubby Chinese lady”.

During a concert at the Hollywood Bowl last October, the artist addressed his actions, claiming he was playing the role of a “21st-century rock star”, and apologised to those he hurt.

He told the crowd: “Because some of my actions have hurt some people, I apologise to those people, and I pledge to do better moving forward. I think it’s also important that I express my intentions, so everybody knows that there is no ill will coming from me.

“You see, as an artist, I want to create an environment for myself to perform where not everything that I do is taken literally… I’ve kind of performed exaggerated versions of myself on other stages, be it print or on podcasts and in an often-misguided attempt at fulfilling the kind of character role of the 21st-century rock star – so, it’s complicated.

“Sometimes playing pretend is the only way you can truly find out who you are, and you could probably also say that men would rather do offensive impressions for attention than go to therapy.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams, Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams photo by Mary Boukouvalas Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman Robbie Williams. Photo by Ros OGorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Imagine Dragons, Palace Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Imagine Dragons Back With New Song ‘Eyes Closed’

Imagine Dragons have kicked off their new era with genre-hopping new single, 'Eyes Closed'.

9 hours ago
Amy Winehouse photo by Haylee Cashmere
Amy Winehouse Biopic Slammed By Fans After Teaser Release

Amy Winehouse's fans have declared a new movie biopic "cursed" after seeing a new teaser.

11 hours ago
Billie Piper
Billie Piper Said To Me £9m In Debt To Virgin Records

Billie Piper is said to have an estimated debt of "£9 million" owed to Virgin Records.

16 hours ago
Incubus photo by Shawn Hanna supplied
Incubus Play First Show For 2024 Australia/New Zealand Tour

Incubus and Live have a few shows in New Zealand this week before they hit Australia for the Lookout Festival, starting Saturday in Queensland.

2 days ago
Beyonce Cowboy Carter
It Looks Like Beyoncé Has Covered Dolly Parton

Beyoncé has released a tracklisting for her upcoming album ‘Cowboy Carter'.

March 28, 2024
50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman
50 Cent Confirms Diddy Doco

50 Cent has confirmed he will release a documentary detailing the sexual assault allegations against Diddy.

March 28, 2024
Incubus photo by Shawn Hanna supplied
Brandon Boyd Says Incubus Were Three Albums Deep When They Found Their Sound

Incubus released their first album ‘Fungus Amongus’ in 1995 and second ‘S.C.I.E.N.C.E.’ in 1997. Both stiffed. At that point it looked like it wasn’t going to happen for the band … but then it did. Brandon Boyd

March 27, 2024